Taiwan Tourism Bureau Los Angeles Office and STARLUX Airlines Showcase Luxury Travel in Taiwan with Three Influencer "Let's Go Taiwan" Campaign

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau Los Angeles Office invites three macro-influencers, Anya Benton, Kaila Yu, and Hugh Harper, to Taiwan via Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines' new long-haul route from Los Angeles to Taipei. From the Michelin-starred Din Tai Fung and local cooking classes, to sunrise stand-up paddleboarding on Sun Moon Lake, and freediving, each influencer's itinerary will highlight Taiwan's trendy and eco-friendly destinations.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 26, 2023

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau Los Angeles Office invites three macro-influencers to experience the beauty of Taiwan in the air and on land. Anya Benton, Kaila Yu, and Hugh Harper will travel to Taiwan via Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines' new long-haul route from Los Angeles to Taipei. They will enjoy customized 5-day itineraries that showcase the diversity of Taiwan as a travel destination, including a renowned food culture, wanderlust-inducing landscapes, and the warmth of the Taiwanese people.

From the Michelin-starred Din Tai Fung and local cooking classes to sunrise stand-up paddleboarding on Sun Moon Lake—a globally recognized Sustainable Destination—and freediving, each influencer's itinerary will highlight Taiwan's trendy and eco-friendly destinations. They will also get a taste of Taiwan's classic travel experiences, such as night markets, the skyline observatory at Taipei 101, and launching a sky lantern at Shifen.

Anya Benton (@anyabenton), an American actor, model, and social media influencer, who focuses on lifestyle, travel and beauty content, will travel to Taiwan aboard the inaugural flight, and continue to experience Taiwan's most modern and luxurious destinations. One such stop will be the conceptual spa, Onsen Papawaqa, famous for its integration of modernist architecture, forest bathing, and hot springs. Taiwan is one of the world's leading destinations for wellness therapy, and the island is home to over 150 springs, including hot springs, cold springs, mud springs, and seabed hot springs.

Kaila Yu (@kailayu), is a Taiwanese-American journalist and writer whose bylines include The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Condé Nast Traveler. Her itinerary will highlight outdoor recreation, including a stop at the deepest pool in Asia, a 21-meter-deep diving complex located inside Taichung's groundbreaking Divecube Hotel. Taiwan is a watersports paradise, with hundreds of destinations for surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kiteboarding around the island.

Hugh Harper (@hungryhugh), a Los Angeles-based content creator who creates food and travel content and has worked with major brands such as McDonald's, American Express and Uber Eats, will be immersed in Taiwan's vibrant food culture. He will experience the originality of the night markets and the excellence of its luxury eateries—Taiwan is home to 38 restaurants with at least one Michelin Star.

In the sky, each influencer will enjoy exceptional service and comfort in STARLUX Airlines Business Class cabin. Each seat features a sliding door for increased privacy and STARLUX Airlines' unique "Zero-G" feature, which relieves pressure while resting. In-flight meals combine New French cuisine prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Lam Ming Kin, with Assam tea from Taiwan's prestigious Sun Moon Lake tea growing region and other class-leading refreshments. Return flights from Taipei to Los Angeles will also feature courses from the famous Michelin-awarded yakiniku restaurant, Hutong (@hutong.yakiniku), including Taiwanese beef noodle soup, melt-in-your-mouth grilled meats and wagyu pineapple bun with black truffle butter.

More information may be found by visiting STARLUX Airlines' official Facebook Page (facebook.com/starluxairlines) and Instagram (@starluxairlines, @starluxairlinesus).

Starting in May, independent travelers arriving in Taiwan may also be eligible for a chance to win vouchers worth NT$5,000 (US$163) as part of a government-sponsored travel incentive. More information may be found on Taiwan Tourism Bureau's official website.

Travelers interested in visiting Taiwan, or learning more about what the country has to offer, should tune in to the social media of each influencer during the "Let's Go Taiwan" campaign. Taiwan is excited to partner with STARLUX Airlines on this campaign to increase awareness of Taiwan's tourism potential on the West Coast.

Please visit Taiwan Tourism Bureau's Instagram or official Facebook Page for more information.

***

ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/taiwan_tourism_bureau_los_angeles_office_and_starlux_airlines_showcase_luxury_travel_in_taiwan_with_three_influencer_let_s_go_taiwan_campaign/prweb19301369.htm