DEAN CHIROPRACTIC BECOMES OAKLAND LIFESTYLE MEDICINE, EXPANDING SERVICES IN BLOOMFIELD HILLS

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Chiropractic, a market-leading, family-owned provider of holistic chiropractic and healthcare services for nearly 50 years, has become Oakland Lifestyle Medicine (OLM) and relocated to Bloomfield Hills. The company's new name reflects the beginning of a significant trend in the chiropractic field to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness through innovative chiropractic and lifestyle medicine services.

The move comes as part of Michigan's reworked Corporate Practice of Medicine law (H.R. 2654) allowing for multidisciplinary practices, which permits chiropractors to form professional corporations with physicians. Due to the updated law, OLM is doubling both its staff size and clinic space to accommodate a growing list of patients seeking more expansive care to both treat and prevent the impact of injury.

"Though the Dean Chiropractic name, established by my father, Dr. Christophe Dean, has become well known in this community for nearly 50 years, we feel Oakland Lifestyle Medicine reflects our commitment to helping our patients identify, address and treat the root cause of their health issues through a revolutionary, comprehensive approach," said Dr. Jon Dean, founder of Oakland Lifestyle Medicine. "Moving and expanding our facility will also allow us to accommodate our expanding team and diverse portfolio of services, which will allow us to better serve our patients and the community."

OLM offers a diverse range of services, including:

Chiropractic

Physical Therapy

Neuromuscular re-education

Massage

Cold laser

Shockwave Therapy

Some of the newest procedures offered to patients include:

Newest Procedures Offered

Nutritional IV therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy

Viscosupplementation

Trigger Point Injections

Steroid Injections

OLM's team of experienced healthcare professionals take a personalized approach to each patient's care, working with them to develop a customized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs and goals. The company's new clinic, located at 36800 Woodward Ave, Suite 210, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, is now open and accepting new patients. To learn more about OLM or to schedule an appointment, visit www.oaklandlifemed.com or call (248) 543-3566.

