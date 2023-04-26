Submit Release
Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results May 23

Agilent Technologies Inc. A will release financial results and hold an earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent's investor relations website. A recording of the call also will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. A is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

