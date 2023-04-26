NobelBiz Webinar Series Welcomes Joe Laskowski from PACE Association to Talk about Contact Center Regulations
Contact Centers at the Intersection of Compliance, Technology, Infrastructure, and Costs
The more voices we have and the more good actors we have at the table, the easier it’s going to be for us to continue to make progress!”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a new live webinar with experts invited to talk about Contact Center businesses at the intersection of compliance, technology, infrastructure, and costs.
— Joe Laskowski, Chief Operating Officer, PACE Association
The dialogue was held between:
Guest Joe Laskowski, Chief Operating Officer at PACE Association - a senior Sales & Marketing Executive with proven success in creating and leading world-class organizations. A professional with strong, diverse business acumen with the ability to identify and execute a vast range of global sales and operational strategies, leading to greater organizational efficiencies. Joe is also a former owner of a lead gen company, an outbound Call Center, and a SaaS technology platform.
Host Christian Montes, Executive VP of Client Operations at NobelBizat - a professional with over 15 years of leveraging technology and creative tactics to drive outcomes. Christian has worked with some of the largest Enterprise Contact Centers, BPOs, and Global CCaaS providers in the world.
The 23rd episode of the NobelBiz thoroughly built Webinar Series was streamed live on Wednesday, April 19 at 1 pm EST | 10 am PST. The episode can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
The goal of this dialogue was to help the audience understand how regulations have impacted contact center businesses in recent years, focusing on all areas where major changes have occurred: infrastructure, technology, operations, financials, and mindsets.
Watch the entire episode on-demand to learn about:
🗸 The business perspective on the legislation and regulations in recent years
🗸 The major changes companies had to implement due to legislation – with a focus on operational, technology, infrastructure, business strategy
🗸 Compliance-associated costs
🗸 Consumers’ perspective – how did all these changes impact consumers and their relationship with businesses?
🗸 Industry Trends & What companies can do to Perform
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally. Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
