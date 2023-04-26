Minister Marion Hall epitomizes seeing is believing with Music Video for new single “I’m Doing Better”

"I'm Doing Better" Music Video

Music icon Marion Hall is letting the world know just how she feels with the music video for her latest hit, "I'm Doing Better."

NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Music icon Marion Hall is letting the world know just how she feels. The music video for her latest hit, "I'm Doing Better," depicts an elegant maritime scene with the singer counting her blessings while vibing out on a yacht. Since dropping the track in March, Minister Marion Hall has enjoyed a resurgence of support on a global scale. The visuals drop on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at 12 pm ET (noon) on YouTube and airing on major music television networks thereafter, including BET."I'm Doing Better" Music Video: WATCH NOW "I'm Doing Better" was released through Downsound Records and is available on multiple streaming platforms. The owner of the record company, Joe Bogdanovich, played a role in filming the music video and is working with Marion Hall on various upcoming projects. He added her to the line-up of his infamous music festival in Jamaica, Reggae Sumfest, and fans eagerly await her return to the stage as a headlining performer.The record was produced by three-time Grammy Award Winning industry veterans Gramps Morgan and Shannon Sanders (producer for India Arie and John Legend) as well as Nashville based producer Tyler Cain. Minister Marion Hall has a unique sound that resonates in any setting and "I'm Doing Better" is gaining traction in the mainstream with airplay in crossover markets around the world. Her powerful vocal capacity is taking center stage as she belts out a fusion of gospel, R&B, and soul, with touches of pop, rap, and dancehall.Minister Marion Hall is celebrated for her many contributions to world music. The international superstar rose to fame as Lady Saw continues breaking boundaries, and channels her faith to find footing in showcasing her legendary voice. Marion identifies as a Christian and has welcomed the ministry's role in all aspects of her life. "I'm Doing Better" is a follow-up to singles "If I Was Famous" and "Sorry to Hurt Your Feelings," which marked her return to the music industry after a sabbatical.Link w/ Minister Marion Hall on IG: @ministermarionhall ###

