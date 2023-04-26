Wintershall Dea makes significant oil discovery in shallow waters off Mexico
LONDON, UK, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintershall Dea has made a major oil discovery in the shallow waters of the Cuenca Salina, which is located off Mexico in the Sureste Basin. According to preliminary estimates, the oil and gas producer’s discovery – which falls within the Kan exploration prospect in Block 30 and was made alongside partners Harbour Energy and SapuraOMV – could represent as much as 200–300 million boe.
Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Dea’s Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board responsible for global exploration: “This important discovery at Wintershall Dea’s first own-operated exploration well offshore Mexico is a great success. It was one of the most contested blocks of Mexico’s bid round 3.1 back in 2018. The successful Kan discovery confirms the attractiveness of Block 30, complementing Wintershall Dea’s outstanding Mexican license portfolio. It is a significant step to extending our footprint in Mexico contributing to the development of a potential new hub in the shallow waters of the Sureste Basin.”
There are two commitment wells in Block 30, of which Kan is the first. The prospect is situated roughly 25 kilometers off the Tabasco coast, with a water depth of 50 meters. It sits within an area containing numerous Miocene discoveries, such as the world-class Zama development, and the Polok and Chinwol discoveries where Wintershall Dea has significant operational interests. The Borr Ran rig was used to drill the Kan well, achieving a depth of 3,317 meters and identifying 170 meters of Upper Miocene net pay sands with solid petrophysical characteristics and good-quality oil. After an updip sidetrack was drilled down to 3,087 meters, an additional 250 meters of main reservoir sand cores were recovered.
Martin Jungbluth, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea in Mexico: “After the recent submission of the Unit Development Plan for the Zama field and the acquisition of a material share in the producing Hokchi field, the discovery in Block 30 is the next important milestone for Wintershall Dea in Mexico. From our strong market position, with our value accretive projects in the exploration and development phase as well as our current production projects, we look forward to contributing to the further development of the Mexican energy sector."
An appraisal plan for the Kan discovery will be compiled by the Block 30 consortium on the basis of the extensive subsurface data collected, and will then be submitted to the Mexican National Hydrocarbons Commission (Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos/CNH) by the end of July 2023.
Following the completion of the Kan-1EXP well and the sidetrack, the Borr Ran rig was moved to drill Ix, a second prospect in Wintershall Dea’s Block 30, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Kan discovery.
Operator Wintershall Dea holds a 40% stake in Block 30, with Harbour Energy and SapuraOMV owning 30% apiece.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Dea’s Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board responsible for global exploration: “This important discovery at Wintershall Dea’s first own-operated exploration well offshore Mexico is a great success. It was one of the most contested blocks of Mexico’s bid round 3.1 back in 2018. The successful Kan discovery confirms the attractiveness of Block 30, complementing Wintershall Dea’s outstanding Mexican license portfolio. It is a significant step to extending our footprint in Mexico contributing to the development of a potential new hub in the shallow waters of the Sureste Basin.”
There are two commitment wells in Block 30, of which Kan is the first. The prospect is situated roughly 25 kilometers off the Tabasco coast, with a water depth of 50 meters. It sits within an area containing numerous Miocene discoveries, such as the world-class Zama development, and the Polok and Chinwol discoveries where Wintershall Dea has significant operational interests. The Borr Ran rig was used to drill the Kan well, achieving a depth of 3,317 meters and identifying 170 meters of Upper Miocene net pay sands with solid petrophysical characteristics and good-quality oil. After an updip sidetrack was drilled down to 3,087 meters, an additional 250 meters of main reservoir sand cores were recovered.
Martin Jungbluth, Managing Director of Wintershall Dea in Mexico: “After the recent submission of the Unit Development Plan for the Zama field and the acquisition of a material share in the producing Hokchi field, the discovery in Block 30 is the next important milestone for Wintershall Dea in Mexico. From our strong market position, with our value accretive projects in the exploration and development phase as well as our current production projects, we look forward to contributing to the further development of the Mexican energy sector."
An appraisal plan for the Kan discovery will be compiled by the Block 30 consortium on the basis of the extensive subsurface data collected, and will then be submitted to the Mexican National Hydrocarbons Commission (Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos/CNH) by the end of July 2023.
Following the completion of the Kan-1EXP well and the sidetrack, the Borr Ran rig was moved to drill Ix, a second prospect in Wintershall Dea’s Block 30, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Kan discovery.
Operator Wintershall Dea holds a 40% stake in Block 30, with Harbour Energy and SapuraOMV owning 30% apiece.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here