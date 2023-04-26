Submit Release
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2023; Declares 16 Cent Dividend

  • Strategic Merger With NBT Approved by Salisbury Shareholders
  • First Quarter Net Income of $0.52 per Basic Common Share and Return on Average Assets of 0.79% or $0.60 and 0.91%, Respectively, Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses
  • First Quarter 2023 Loan Growth of $22.1 million, or 1.8%
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.14% of Total Assets at March 31, 2023
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Tangible Common Equity Ratio of 12.16% and 7.63%, Respectively, at March 31, 2023 1

/EIN News/ -- LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net income available to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.52 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (first quarter 2023), compared with $4.1 million, or $0.71 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 (fourth quarter 2022), and $3.5 million, or $0.62 per basic common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (first quarter 2022). Net income for first quarter 2023 included pre-tax costs of $385 thousand related to Salisbury’s pending merger with NBT Bancorp (“NBT merger”) and $158 thousand to write off fixed assets in the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch, which will close on April 30, 2023. In aggregate, these costs reduced first quarter 2023 earnings per basic share and return on average assets by $0.08 and 0.12%, respectively.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “Our financial results for the first quarter were impacted by the challenging banking and macro-economic environment. Despite these headwinds, Salisbury’s business model remains conservative, the Bank is well-capitalized and our deposit base is diversified. Additionally, the unrealized losses in our investment portfolio do not present a material risk to the Bank or to our customers. As we look forward and take a longer term perspective, we are excited that the strategic partnership with NBT has been approved by Salisbury shareholders. The merger is expected to close this quarter, subject to regulatory approval. While we work through the integration of these two high-performing franchises, Salisbury employees will remain focused on prudently managing the Bank’s capital and liquidity and providing outstanding service to our customers.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $11.3 million for the first quarter 2023 decreased $903 thousand, or 7.4%, versus fourth quarter 2022, and increased $834 thousand, or 8.0%, versus first quarter 2022. Tax equivalent interest income of $15.1 million for first quarter 2023 increased $755 thousand, or 5.3%, versus fourth quarter 2022 and increased $3.8 million, or 33.8%, from first quarter 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $3.8 million for first quarter 2023 increased $1.7 million, or 77.5%, from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $3.0 million, or 367.5%, from first quarter 2022.

Average earning assets of $1.5 billion for first quarter 2023 increased $23.3 million, or 1.6%, from fourth quarter 2022, and increased $82.5 million, or 5.8%, versus first quarter 2022. Average earning assets for first quarter 2023 included average PPP loan balances of $0.2 million, net of deferred fees, compared with $0.4 million in fourth quarter 2022 and $18.7 million in first quarter 2022, respectively. Average total interest bearing liabilities of $1.0 billion for first quarter 2023 increased $45.9 million, or 4.7%, from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $70.6 million, or 7.4%, versus first quarter 2022. The increase in average total interest-bearing liabilities from the comparative periods primarily reflected higher brokered deposits, which Salisbury utilized to fund loan growth and to provide liquidity.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 2.99% compared with 3.28% for fourth quarter 2022 and 2.95% for first quarter 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 2.99% compared with 3.28% for fourth quarter 2022 and 2.86% for first quarter 2022. The decline in the tax equivalent net interest margin from the comparative quarters primarily reflected an increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits and borrowed funds as well as an increase in the amount of borrowed funds. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.7 million for first quarter 2023 increased $75 thousand versus fourth quarter 2022 and decreased $401 thousand versus first quarter 2022.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.2 million for first quarter 2023 increased $28 thousand from fourth quarter 2022 and decreased $88 thousand from first quarter 2022. The change in fee income versus the comparative quarters was primarily driven by asset management fees. Assets under administration were $1.30 billion at March 31, 2023 compared with $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.05 billion at March 31, 2022. Discretionary assets under administration of $588.4 million at March 31, 2023 compared with $561.1 million at December 31, 2022 and $625.3 million at March 31, 2022. The variance from the comparative quarters primarily reflected changes in market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $712.7 million at March 31, 2023 decreased from $728.9 million at December 31, 2022 and increased from $423.9 million at March 31, 2022. The variance from the comparative periods primarily reflected changes in the valuation of certain partnership assets for an existing client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

_____________________________

1 The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Management considers this ratio to be an important measure of risk. Refer to page 8 of this document for the reconciliation of the components of this calculation to U.S. GAAP.

Service charges and fees of $1.2 million for first quarter 2023 increased $16 thousand from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $97 thousand from first quarter 2022. The increase from fourth quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher deposit and loan fees, which were partially offset by lower interchange fees. The increase from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher deposit and higher interchange fees. Net fees from mortgage banking activities were below the comparative quarters. Salisbury did not sell any residential loans to FHLBB during first quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 compared with sales of $5.5 million in first quarter 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $9.1 million for first quarter 2023 increased $179 thousand from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $473 thousand versus first quarter 2022. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 included costs of approximately $385 thousand and $497 thousand, respectively, associated with the pending NBT merger. Non-interest expense for first quarter 2023 also included a non-recurring charge of $158 thousand to write off fixed assets in the Red Oaks Mill, New York branch, which will be closed on April 30, 2023. Compensation expense of $5.2 million for first quarter 2023 decreased $143 thousand from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $433 thousand versus first quarter 2022. The increase in compensation expense from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected higher base salary expense and higher incentive accruals as well as lower deferred compensation expense.

Excluding compensation expense, other non-interest expenses for first quarter 2023 increased $322 thousand from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $40 thousand from first quarter 2022. The increase from comparative quarters primarily reflected higher professional fees associated with the NBT merger, and the write-off of fixed assets associated with the pending Red Oaks Mill, New York branch closure. First quarter 2022 included fraud related losses of $251 thousand.

The effective income tax rates for first quarter 2023, fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022 were 20.0%, 20.1% and 18.6%, respectively.

Loans

Gross loans receivable of $1.3 billion for first quarter 2023 increased $22.1 million, or 1.8%, from fourth quarter 2022, and increased $171.5 million, or 15.9%, from first quarter 2022. Residential 5+ multifamily gross loans receivable at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 included a loan for approximately $16.0 million. At March 31, 2022 this loan, which had a gross balance of approximately $12.0 million, was reported in the commercial real estate category while the project was under construction. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for first quarter 2023 was 96.7% compared with 90.4% for fourth quarter 2022 and 83.6% for first quarter 2022. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type ($ in thousands) Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q1 2022
Residential Real Estate (1-4 Family) $ 483,893   $ 476,719   $ 425,301
Residential 5+ Multifamily   91,772     80,400     53,376
Commercial Real Estate   433,379     421,147     376,088
Commercial & Industrial ex PPP Loans   185,376     190,191     163,832
PPP Loans   226     299     13,666
Commercial & Industrial – Total   185,602     190,490     177,498
Farm Land   3,451     4,081     2,778
Vacant Land   14,601     14,440     14,710
Municipal   17,577     19,693     14,263
Consumer   19,491     20,546     14,356
Deferred Costs/(Fees)   875     1,001     761
Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,250,641   $ 1,228,517   $ 1,079,131
Gross Loans Receivable ex PPP $ 1,250,415   $ 1,228,218   $ 1,065,465

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets of $2.2 million, or 0.14% of total assets at March 31, 2023, decreased $0.5 million from $2.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and decreased $0.6 million from $2.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans increased $0.2 million during the quarter to $10.9 million or 0.87% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2023 compared to $11.4 million, or 0.93% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2022 and $27.3 million, or 2.53% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2022. The decrease in the balance from first quarter 2022 primarily reflected management’s upgrade of the internal risk rating on certain hospitality related loans, which were previously downgraded due to concerns over COVID-19. These businesses demonstrated a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity and liquidity, which warranted the improvement in risk rating.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due of $2.2 million, or 0.18% of gross loans receivable, increased $0.9 million from $1.3 million, or 0.11% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and decreased $0.1 million from $2.3 million, or 0.22% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, Salisbury adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard to estimate credit losses over the life of a loan. As a result of this implementation, Salisbury recorded a reduction of $0.9 million to retained earnings, an increase of $0.3 million to the allowance for credit (“ACL”) losses, an increase of $0.9 million to other liabilities for unfunded commitments reserves and an increase in deferred tax assets of $0.3 million. The ACL for first quarter 2023 was $16.0 million compared with $14.8 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $12.9 million for first quarter 2022. The provision expense was $0.9 million for first quarter 2022 compared with $0.5 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $0.4 million for first quarter 2022. The provision expense for first quarter 2023 primarily reflected loan growth during the quarter as well as the forecast of certain macro-economic factors, which underpin the Bank’s CECL model. Net loan charge-offs were $32 thousand for the first quarter 2023 compared with $13 thousand for fourth quarter 2022 and $410 thousand for the first quarter 2022.

Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.28% for the first quarter 2023 versus 1.21% for both fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 714% for the first quarter 2023 versus 558% for fourth quarter 2022 and 467% for first quarter 2022.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2023 decreased $65.4 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022 and increased $2.6 million, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2022. Salisbury accumulates deposits from a diverse customer base. At March 31, 2023, the composition of Salisbury’s deposit balances was as follows: retail: 45%; commercial: 39%; municipalities: 8%; brokered funds: 4%; Wealth Advisory: 3%; and educational institutions: 1%. At March 31, 2023, the balance of Salisbury’s deposits that were not insured by the FDIC or not collateralized by marketable securities owned by Salisbury was approximately $344 million, or 27%, of total deposits.

At March 31, 2023, Salisbury had outstanding brokered deposits balances of $53.2 million compared with balances of $45.0 million at December 31, 2022. Salisbury did not have any outstanding brokered deposit balances at March 31, 2022. Brokered deposits are included in the certificates of deposit balances on Salisbury’s consolidated balance sheet. Management utilized brokered deposits in first quarter 2023 to fund loan growth and as a source of liquidity. Excluding brokered funds, Salisbury’s deposits declined $73.5 million, or 5.6%, from fourth quarter 2022 and declined $50.6 million, or 3.9%, from first quarter 2022. Average total deposits were $1.3 billion for first quarter 2023, fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022. Average total deposits for first quarter 2023 included average brokered deposits of $47.9 million compared with $25.8 million for fourth quarter 2022 and $7.5 million for first quarter 2022.

Salisbury has access to various sources of liquidity, including the FHLBB and the Federal Reserve Bank. Salisbury had $100.0 million of outstanding advances from FHLBB at March 31, 2023 compared with $10.0 million at December 31, 2022 and $0.4 million at March 31, 2022, respectively. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $145 million at March 31, 2023. Additionally, at March 31, 2023, Salisbury had approximately $100 million of eligible collateral that could be posted to the Federal Reserve to secure funds under the Bank Term Funding Program. Salisbury has not borrowed funds under this program.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $4.0 million in first quarter to $132.4 million at March 31, 2023 as net income of $3.0 million, unrealized gains, net of taxes, in the available-for-sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio of $2.7 million and other activity of $0.1 million, were partially offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.9 million and a reduction of $0.9 million to retained earnings for the adoption of CECL. The unrealized losses, net of taxes, in the AFS portfolio were $18.0 million at March 31, 2023. Book value per common share of $22.79 at March 31, 2023 increased $0.66 from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $0.23 from first quarter 2022. Tangible book value per common share of $20.38 at March 31, 2023 increased $0.67 from fourth quarter 2022 and increased $0.28 from first quarter 2022. At March 31, 2023, the Bank’s tangible common equity ratio, which included the unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above, was 7.63%.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At March 31, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.98%, 13.41%, and 12.16%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively. The unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio noted above do not affect the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

During first quarter 2023, Salisbury did not repurchase any of its outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program, which was established in March 2021 and renewed in March 2022.

Dividend on Common Shares

On April 26, 2023, the Board of Directors of Salisbury approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share that will be paid on May 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023.

Other Matters

In July 2022, Salisbury management discovered that the Bank’s trust department terminated a trust account in May 2020 and distributed approximately $1.0 million that should have been retained in continuance of the trust account. In March 2023, Salisbury filed an amended complaint against the beneficiaries to recover the distributed proceeds and to reinstate the trust account. At this time, management believes that Salisbury’s exposure is not yet known or knowable and could potentially range from zero to approximately $0.8 million depending upon the facts and circumstances.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services, as well as trust and wealth advisory services. For more information, please visit www.salisburybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended March 31, 2023, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under About Us/Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)  

     
(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $ 6,231   $ 5,864  
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks   43,613     44,675  
Total cash and cash equivalents   49,844     50,539  
Securities    
Available-for-sale at fair value   187,598     187,410  
Mutual funds at fair value   2,068     1,933  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost   5,030     1,285  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $16,009 and $14,846)   1,234,632     1,213,671  
Bank premises and equipment, net   21,597     22,148  
Goodwill   13,815     13,815  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,691 and $5,654)   188     227  
Accrued interest receivable   6,383     6,797  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   30,571     30,379  
Deferred taxes   8,234     8,492  
Other assets   5,374     4,886  
Total Assets $ 1,565,334   $ 1,541,582  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits    
Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 370,049   $ 395,994  
Demand (interest bearing)   218,902     231,486  
Money market   296,974     343,965  
Savings and other   236,755     233,578  
Certificates of deposit   170,362     153,370  
Total deposits   1,293,042     1,358,393  
Repurchase agreements   3,230     7,228  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   100,000     10,000  
Subordinated debt   24,545     24,531  
Note payable   117     128  
Finance lease obligations   4,225     4,262  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   7,820     8,685  
Total Liabilities   1,432,979     1,413,227  
Shareholders' Equity    
Common stock - $0.10 per share par value    
Authorized: 10,000,000;    
Issued: 5,807,719 and 5,798,816    
Outstanding: 5,807,719 and 5,798,816   581     580  
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards   (961 )   (1,144 )
Paid-in capital   47,396     47,466  
Retained earnings   103,371     102,178  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net   (18,032 )   (20,725 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   132,355     128,355  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,565,334   $ 1,541,582  

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)  

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023   2022  
Interest and dividend income    
Interest and fees on loans $ 13,250 $ 10,163  
Interest on debt securities    
Taxable   1,068   724  
Tax exempt   212   174  
Other interest and dividends   393   57  
Total interest and dividend income   14,923   11,118  
Interest expense    
Deposits   2,818   478  
Repurchase agreements   16   3  
Finance lease   40   41  
Note payable   2   2  
Subordinated debt   233   233  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   687   55  
Total interest expense   3,796   812  
Net interest and dividend income   11,127   10,306  
Provision for loan losses   924   363  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   10,203   9,943  
Non-interest income    
Trust and wealth advisory   1,153   1,241  
Service charges and fees   1,235   1,138  
Mortgage banking activities, net   59   355  
Gains (losses) on CRA mutual fund   20   (42 )
Gains on securities, net   -   210  
Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income   192   162  
Other   34   30  
Total non-interest income   2,693   3,094  
Non-interest expense    
Salaries   3,721   3,479  
Employee benefits   1,468   1,277  
Premises and equipment   1,105   1,104  
Loss on sale of assets   158   9  
Information processing and services   831   685  
Professional fees   945   787  
Collections, OREO, and loan related   72   117  
FDIC insurance   98   171  
Marketing and community support   127   184  
Amortization of intangibles   39   54  
Other   562   786  
Total non-interest expense   9,126   8,653  
Income before income taxes   3,770   4,384  
Income tax provision   752   816  
Net income $ 3,018 $ 3,568  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,968 $ 3,508  
     
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.62  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.52   0.62  
Common dividends per share   0.16   0.16  

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended                                      
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022     Q2 2022     Q1 2022  
Total assets $ 1,565,334     $ 1,541,582     $ 1,512,138     $ 1,496,521     $ 1,465,082  
Loans receivable, net   1,234,632       1,213,671       1,176,493       1,135,758       1,066,216  
Total securities   194,696       190,628       192,530       205,727       217,591  
Deposits   1,293,042       1,358,393       1,325,204       1,316,539       1,290,474  
FHLBB advances   100,000       10,000       20,000       -       419  
Shareholders’ equity   132,355       128,355       123,160       127,303       130,066  
Wealth assets under administration   1,301,162       1,289,918       1,232,272       1,261,244       1,049,240  
Discretionary wealth assets under administration   588,414       561,050       522,109       546,506       625,346  
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration   712,748       728,868       710,163       714,738       423,894  
Non-performing loans   2,241       2,663       1,860       4,229       2,765  
Non-performing assets   2,241       2,663       1,860       4,229       2,765  
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days   2,234       1,309       390       1,001       2,349  
Net interest and dividend income   11,127       12,015       11,844       10,872       10,306  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1)   11,318       12,221       12,054       11,061       10,484  
Provision expense for loan losses   924       525       695       1,100       363  
Non-interest income   2,693       2,618       2,693       3,297       3,094  
Non-interest expense   9,126       8,947       8,512       8,532       8,653  
Income before income taxes   3,770       5,161       5,330       4,537       4,384  
Income tax provision   752       1,037       994       692       816  
Net income   3,018       4,124       4,336       3,845       3,568  
Net income allocated to common shareholders   2,968       4,055       4,264       3,772       3,508  
                                       
Per share data                                      
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52     $ 0.71     $ 0.75     $ 0.67     $ 0.62  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.52       0.71       0.75       0.66       0.62  
Dividends per common share   0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share   22.79       22.13       21.29       22.01       22.56  
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP2   20.38       19.71       18.86       19.57       20.10  
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)   5,808       5,799       5,784       5,784       5,765  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)   5,702       5,688       5,687       5,666       5,636  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)   5,714       5,710       5,713       5,699       5,694  
                                       
Profitability ratios                                      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)   2.99 %     3.28 %     3.27 %     3.15 %     2.95 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   61.07       56.66       57.38       59.49       63.38  
Effective income tax rate   19.95       20.10       18.65       15.25       18.60  
Return on average assets   0.79       1.07       1.13       1.06       0.97  
Return on average common shareholders’ equity   9.36       13.05       13.23       11.98       10.65  
                                       
Credit quality ratios                                      
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross   0.18 %     0.22 %     0.16 %     0.37 %     0.26 %
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross   0.18       0.11       0.03       0.09       0.22  
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross   1.28       1.21       1.20       1.19       1.20  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   714.4       557.5       770.6       324.0       467.3  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.14       0.17       0.12       0.28       0.19  
                                       
Capital ratios                                      
Common shareholders' equity to assets   8.35 %     8.33 %     8.14 %     8.51 %     8.88 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP(2)   7.63       7.48       7.28       7.63       7.99  
Tier 1 leverage capital(3)   9.98       9.99       9.83       10.04       9.66  
Total risk-based capital(3)   13.41       13.43       13.24       13.28       13.98  
Common equity tier 1 capital(3)   12.16       12.24       12.07       12.13       12.80  

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q3 2022     Q2 2022
     Q1 2022  
Common Shareholders' Equity $ 132,355     $ 128,355     $ 123,160     $ 127,303     $ 130,066  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (188 )     (227 )     (269 )     (314 )     (364 )
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 118,352     $ 114,313     $ 109,076     $ 113,174     $ 115,887  
Total Assets $ 1,565,334     $ 1,541,582     $ 1,512,138     $ 1,496,521     $ 1,465,082  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )     (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (188 )     (227 )     (269 )     (314 )     (364 )
Tangible Total Assets $ 1,551,331     $ 1,527,540     $ 1,498,054     $ 1,482,392     $ 1,450,903  
Common Shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,808       5,799       5,784       5,784       5,765  
           
Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 22.79     $ 22.13     $ 21.29     $ 22.01     $ 22.56  
Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP   20.38       19.71       18.86       19.57       20.10  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets - Non-GAAP   7.63 %     7.48 %     7.28 %     7.63 %     7.99 %
Consolidated:          
Non-interest expense $ 9,126     $ 8,947     $ 8,512     $ 8,532     $ 8,653  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (39 )     (42 )     (46 )     (50 )     (54 )
OREO recovery   -       -       15       -       -  
Merger-related costs   (385 )     (497 )     -       -       -  
Fixed asset write-off   (158 )     -       -       -       -  
Fraud-related recovery (losses)   -       -       -       50       (251 )
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 8,544     $ 8,408     $ 8,481     $ 8,532     $ 8,348  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 11,318     $ 12,221     $ 12,054     $ 11,061     $ 10,484  
Non-interest income   2,693       2,618       2,693       3,297       3,094  
(Gains) losses on securities   (20 )     1       47       75       (168 )
BOLI proceeds receivable   -       -       -       (89 )     -  
Gains on sale of loans   -       -       (15 )     -       (239 )
Adjusted revenue $ 13,991     $ 14,840     $ 14,779     $ 14,344     $ 13,171  
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP(1)   61.07 %     56.66 %     57.38 %     59.49 %     63.38 %

(1) Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q1 2023: 59.08%; Q4 2022: 54.64%; Q3 2022: 55.28%; Q2 2022: 57.21%; Q1 2022: 61.83%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q1 2022   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q1 2022   Q1 2023     Q4 2022     Q1 2022  
Loans (a)(d) $ 1,236,778   $ 1,209,184   $ 1,079,610   $ 13,367   $ 12,726   $ 10,277   4.29 %   4.16 %   3.79 %
Securities (c)(d)   214,246     217,963     208,140     1,353     1,279     962   2.53     2.35     1.85  
FHLBB stock   3,436     1,416     1,434     19     15     7   2.29     4.29     2.05  
Short term funds (b)   40,689     43,328     123,454     375     339     50   3.72     3.10     0.16  
Total interest-earning assets   1,495,149     1,471,891     1,412,638     15,114     14,359     11,296   4.02     3.86     3.19  
Other assets   55,022     52,855     74,795            
Total assets $ 1,550,171   $ 1,524,746   $ 1,487,433            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 223,742   $ 232,228   $ 232,464     119     115     99   0.22     0.20     0.17  
Money market accounts   320,015     331,451     321,198     1,270     915     126   1.61     1.10     0.16  
Savings and other   232,162     246,650     233,092     402     291     64   0.70     0.47     0.11  
Certificates of deposit   161,300     128,787     131,059     1,027     465     189   2.58     1.43     0.59  
Total interest-bearing deposits   937,219     939,116     917,813     2,818     1,786     478   1.22     0.75     0.21  
Repurchase agreements   3,961     6,615     7,146     16     20     3   1.65     1.18     0.14  
Finance lease   5,397     5,475     5,097     40     40     41   2.96     2.94     3.23  
Note payable   121     132     163     2     2     2   6.17     6.16     6.12  
Subordinated debt (f)   24,536     24,523     24,480     233     233     233   3.80     3.80     3.81  
FHLBB advances   57,056     6,576     2,974     687     57     55   4.82     3.37     7.46  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,028,290     982,437     957,673     3,796     2,138     812   1.49     0.86     0.34  
Demand deposits   382,601     408,672     386,884            
Other liabilities   8,427     8,233     7,036            
Shareholders’ equity   130,853     125,404     135,840            
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,550,171   $ 1,524,746   $ 1,487,433            
Net interest income         $ 11,318   $ 12,221   $ 10,484      
Spread on interest-bearing funds               2.54     3.00     2.84  
Net interest margin (e)               2.99     3.28     2.95  

 

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for Q1 2023, Q4 2022 and Q1 2022 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2023 and 2022.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(f) Net of issuance costs.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com


