MDC hosting Hook to Fork fishing workshop May 10 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – A free Hook to Fork fishing skills class will be hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Troost Lake in Kansas City. MDC experts and volunteers will teach basic fishing skills and also teach how to clean and cook fish. Fishing tackle and bait for participants to use will be provided by MDC.

Troost Lake is in the Kansas City Parks and Recreation system, and it is part of MDC’s urban fishing program. MDC stocks the lake annually with channel catfish and hybrid sunfish to provide anglers a close-to-home fishing opportunity.

MDC staff will teach participants skills such as how to cast bait and lures with a rod and reel, how to bait hooks, and how to handle fish that are caught. Staff from the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center will demonstrate how to clean and prepare fish for cooking. They will also cook some fish. This class is open to participants ages 10 and older. A fishing permit is not needed for this clinic. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4A3.