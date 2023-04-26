Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Categorical Exclusion for North Providence

RHODE ISLAND, April 26 - Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion.

The Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has reviewed for approval the request by the Town of North Providence for a Categorical Exclusion determination for proposed replacement of lead service lines with new cooper lines. The Town of North Providence will replace the private-side of the lead service line while concurrently, Providence Water will replace the public-side of the lead service line. No lead service line replacement will occur unless it results in a full lead service line replacement. In addition, no lead service line replacements will occur unless they are followed by distribution of flushing guidance and water pitchers with lead removal filters, with instructions on how to use them. The work will occur within the Town of North Providence.

Under authority of Chapter 46.12-8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island, it has been determined that since any environmental impacts associated with this project will be mitigated as described above, the Director of RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the "Drinking Water State Revolving Fund" Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Department of Health, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public comment hearing on the proposed intent to issue a categorical exclusion will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public comment hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public comment hearing should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request on or before 4:30 PM, May 5, 2023, a public comment hearing will be held at the following time and place:

May 11, 2023, at 11 :30 AM RIDOH Auditorium 3 Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

A stenographic record of the hearing will be made, and the public record will be kept open for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the public comment hearing to allow additional time for the submission of written comments.

The location of the public comment hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. The Department of Health is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH at 222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.