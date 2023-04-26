Feedback needed from Island residents on future of energy

CANADA, April 26 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is asking Islanders to provide input on a reliable, affordable, and accountable energy future for the province.

The PEI Energy Blueprint Discussion Paper, developed to show the status of energy in PEI, will kick off a public engagement process to help develop an updated energy strategy for the province.

“We need to make big changes to how and where we generate energy in PEI, and how we can improve the resiliency of our electrical grid over the long term,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers. “We need feedback from Islanders so that we can design a plan that works for all of us and helps our province meet our net zero goals.”

Beginning today, Islanders can provide feedback through an online survey at (www.princeedwardisland.ca/peienergyblueprint). Community conversation sessions will also be held for the public to provide input, and dates and locations for those sessions will be announced soon. Government is reaching out to key sectoral stakeholders such as utilities, industry and academia to get their feedback as well.

PEI’s energy comes from:

fossil fuels such as gas, diesel and furnace oil (63.5 per cent)

electricity, including wind power generated on the Island and imported electricity (24.3per cent)

biofuels, including biomass, natural gas or other sources (12.2per cent)

Key themes for discussion in PEI’s Energy Blueprint are:

rapid action on climate change

taking advantage of declining costs, new technologies and rate designs

accelerating electrification

shifting to sustainable fuels

innovation and economic development

building the green energy workforce

improving accountability

collaborating with them Government of Canada, our neighbouring provinces, and key industries

After the engagement process, government will release a summary of the feedback, followed by the new energy strategy, and action plans for the recommendations.

To learn more about this and other initiatives to help PEI get to net zero by 2040, visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/NetZero

Media contact:

Katie MacDonald

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca



