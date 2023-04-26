Submit Release
EPW Committee Advances EPA Air and Enforcement Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance two nominations for critical leadership positions at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during a business meeting: Joseph Goffman to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation by a vote of 10-9 and David Uhlmann to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance by voice vote.

Prior to the votes, EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) spoke in support of the nominees:

ON JOSEPH GOFFMAN:

“Throughout his career, Mr. Goffman has demonstrated a dedication to public service and a deep sense of integrity. He has implemented the law in a way that provides cleaner air and a safer climate for all, while also giving industry predictability and certainty.”

ON DAVID UHLMANN:

“As a distinguished public servant with 17 years of experience as a Department of Justice prosecutor, including seven years as the Chief of the Environmental Crimes Section, Mr. Uhlmann is exceptionally qualified to lead EPA’s critical enforcement functions.”

