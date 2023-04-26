Grace Marks Another Asia Polypropylene Start-Up Milestone with PetroChina GuangDong

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, is proud to announce hitting another milestone in the Asia market, with the start-up of a 500 kiloton per annum (KTA) polypropylene reactor line by PetroChina GuangDong PetroChemical Company (PetroChina GuangDong), a subsidiary of PetroChina Group, the world’s second largest petroleum company. The plant will produce homopolymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer polypropylene resins, catering to the growing demand for high-quality PP resins in the Chinese market.



This marks the fourth UNIPOL® PP technology plant start-up for PetroChina, which includes PetroChina Guangxi (200 KTA), PetroChina Fushun (300 KTA), and PetroChina Sichuan (450 KTA).

The combination of Grace’s polypropylene process design with the CONSISTA® catalyst system provided a reaction within minutes after the catalyst was injected, a benefit of UNIPOL® PP technology.

In China, this is the largest UNIPOL® PP technology single-extruder reactor line. The successful start-up further underscores UNIPOL® PP technology's strong reputation in the country.

"Grace is honored to have been chosen once again by PetroChina for this groundbreaking project," said Laura Schwinn, President of Grace's Specialty Catalysts business. "The successful start-up of the 500 KTA reactor line is a testament to Grace's expertise and commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the world.”

Grace has been at the forefront of PP catalyst technology for over 50 years, and the company's UNIPOL® PP technology is widely recognized as one of the most advanced and reliable processes in the industry. PetroChina GuangDong selected Grace as its partner due to its broad catalyst and product capabilities, advanced PP technology, and robust production.

Visit Grace’s website for more information about our catalysts and our UNIPOL® PP technology.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for our customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service & support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® and PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

