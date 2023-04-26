5N Plus to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 3, 2023 and Hold Its Virtual Annual General Meeting on May 4, 2023

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. VNP will release its first quarter 2023 results after markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and will host a conference call the next morning, Thursday, May 4, 2023 with financial analysts to discuss the results. 5N Plus Inc. will also hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023 in virtual format only.

Q1 2023 Results Conference Call

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT)

at Webcast available in the "Investors Center" section of www.5nplus.com

Dial-in: 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free) or 416-764-8659 ( Canada )

) Access code: 77601730

A playback will be available two hours after the event at 1-888-390-0541, access code 601730, until May 11, 2023.

2023 Virtual-only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

