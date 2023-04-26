Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,445 in the last 365 days.

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS, holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on July 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on June 9, 2023.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depository share), payable on July 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on June 15, 2023.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005752/en/

You just read:

Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more