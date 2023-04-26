MYOS CORP Announces Launch of Equine Muscle Formula on Heels of Successful Clinical Trial on Palatability of Fortetropin® with Horses

MYOS Equine Muscle Formula® Represents Company's Entrance Into Lucrative Equine Market

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. (PRWEB) April 26, 2023

MYOS CORP, a research-based, advanced nutrition company, today announced the positive results of a study to determine the palability of its proprietary muscle health ingredient, Fortetropin®, with horses. With this positive study in hand, MYOS is planning an entrance into the lucrative equine industry with a May 2023 launch of a new product, MYOS Equine Muscle Formula®.

The equine palability study took place over two weeks at the Petaluma Equine Center in Petaluma, CA. The study consisted of 15 horses separated into three groups. Each group was fed daily either a placebo (cheese powder), 24g of Fortetropin, or 48g of Fortetropin. Serum chemistry, hematology, and fibrinogen, as well as physical exams and body weight were measured prior to the study; on the first day of administration and at the conclusion of the study. Physical exams were unchanged throughout the study. No clinically significant changes were observed in serum chemistry, hematology, and fibrinogen pre & post administration of Fortetropin.

"No adverse events were observed in any of the horses in all three groups receiving placebo or the sweetened formulation of Fortetropin," said the lead investigator Dr. Daizie Labelle, DVM, MBA, CCRP. "Horses readily ate this formulation top dressed on moistened stable mix pellets. Our data suggest that horses tolerate Fortetropin at doses of 72-109mg/kg."

Research on the muscle health efficacy of Fortetropin has been conducted with humans, canines, and felines. The product has been clinically shown to increase the rate of muscle protein synthesis, increase lean muscle mass, and reduce muscle atrophy.

For horses, muscle atrophy is a serious problem that can arise from conditions such as Cushing's disease, disuse atrophy, injury, malnutrition, and various genetic or immune-mediated myopathies. To be able to provide a safe, all-natural dietary supplement that can counteract the effects of atrophy can be a significant step forward in equine health.

Despite the lack of an equine-specific offering from MYOS until now, several prominent horse trainers have been giving their animals Fortetropin for years.

"There are other products in the equine market that address muscle, but none of them work as good as this!" said leading equine sports veterinarian Geoff Vernon, DVM.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global equine industry was valued at $300 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach $405 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. In the United States alone, the equine industry contributes approximately $122 billion to the economy annually. According to the American Horse Council Foundation's National Economic Impact Study, there are approximately 7.2 million horses in the United States. Other countries with large equine industries include China, Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

"MYOS recognizes the importance of the equine market and the significant potential benefits of Fortetropin," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "With eight clinical studies supporting Fortetropin's ability to increase lean muscle mass and speed up recovery, this presents an excellent opportunity to expand our presence in this market. Prior to entering the equine market, we received positive feedback from Equine Vets who had success using Fortetropin. We believe a safe, all-natural muscle building product for horses has the potential to revolutionize the industry."

The equine industry encompasses a wide range of activities, including horse racing, breeding, training, showing, recreational riding, and therapeutic riding. It also includes a variety of supporting industries, such as feed and equipment manufacturers, veterinarians, and transportation providers.

About MYOS CORP.

MYOS CORP is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based medical nutrition company that develops products that improve muscle health in people and animals. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS products include MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® (Original & Vet Formula), MYOS Feline Muscle Formula®, and YOLKED®. For more information, please visit http://www.myospet.com. If you have any questions please contact mailto:info@myospet.com [info@myospet.com __title__ null].

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19302792.htm