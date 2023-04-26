Horizen Integrates Covalent for EON, the New Public EVM-Compatible Sidechain on Horizen, to Bring Data Visibility and Unified Data Points to Developers

Enhanced blockchain data aggregation process for developers to efficiently build on Horizen EON

Horizen, a layer 0 public blockchain platform that enables the zero-knowledge network of blockchains, announced today a strategic partnership with Covalent, a web3 data provider trusted by over 40,000 developers. This partnership will bring about massive data accessibility and transparency to Horizen's new EVM-compatible smart contracting platform, EON, and provide its developers billions of data points and comprehensive insights into on-chain data.

Horizen's EON is a fully EVM-compatible smart contracting platform, and the first of many smart contract sidechains on the Horizen ecosystem. EON is built with scale in mind, on Horizen's powerful horizontally scaling protocol, Zendoo. Combined with the powerful nature of blockchain customization and unmatched design flexibility, the integration of Covalent with Horizen EON will accelerate the process of achieving a permissionless, interoperable, customizable sidechain network on Horizen. The integration with Covalent will allow developers to leverage an increasingly accelerated volume of blockchain data points to efficiently build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on Horizen EON.

Horizen EON is currently live on its permanent public testnet, Gobi, which is supported by a network of products, integrations and tools, including Covalent. This network of strategic integrations and partnerships ensures the rich capability and user-friendliness for EON developers and end users, starting day one.

As a result of the integration, Horizen's Gobi public testnet data is now available on-chain in the API, powered by Covalent. The final step will be the data offered on the mainnet, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Covalent's Unified API brings forth visibility to billions of web3 data points, offering the most robust blockchain data API and infrastructure for the entire blockchain ecosystem. Covalent has already indexed over 100 blockchains, providing unmatched insights and visibility. The data is cloud-based, with no infrastructure or extra code required.

"Our integration with Covalent is an important step for EON, our EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). Developers using the Horizen network are at the forefront of all we do – and we seek to provide them with access to industry-leading tools and data that offers visibility to billions of web3 data points. Covalent was the clear choice for this partnership," said Rob Viglione, CEO and Co-Founder, Horizen Labs.

"We are proud to back Horizen's sidechain ecosystem that offers enhanced security to users, developers, and enterprises. This is a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to support the builders of web3 and elevate the world of zk-SNARKs," said Ganesh Swami, Co-Founder and CEO at Covalent.

Horizen and Covalent are both committed to advancing the blockchain industry and providing users with more transparent and secure solutions. This partnership is a testament to their shared vision and commitment to innovation in the web3 space.

About Horizen: Horizen is a layer 0 public blockchain that enables the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system and a massively scalable cross-chain protocol, Zendoo. Horizen is EVM-compatible and offers tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains and dapps with a level of flexibility unmatched by others. By building on Horizen, developers have the freedom to fully customize their blockchains including consensus, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. Please visit https://horizen.io for more information.

About Covalent: Covalent provides the industry-leading Unified API bringing visibility to billions of Web3 data points. Developers use Covalent to build exciting multi-chain applications like crypto wallets, NFT galleries, and investor dashboard tools utilizing data from 104 supported blockchains. Covalent is trusted by a community of 35,000+ developers and 3000+ applications including 0x, Zerion, Rainbow Wallet, Rotki, Bitski and many others.

