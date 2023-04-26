Surprise of a Lifetime: Reliant and Houston Texans Celebrate Student Athletes with $10,000 Scholarships

In its 18th year, the Scholarships for Champions program has supported over 100 Houston-area students with more than $650,000 in scholarships

Teaming up for the 18th annual Scholarships for Champions, Reliant and the Houston Texans surprised six Houston-area student-athletes with a $10,000 college scholarship for each. To motivate students to pursue their dreams of higher education and celebrate their achievements as athletes, the Scholarships for Champions program is giving a financial head start to these talented and hardworking young men and women.

Since 2005, Reliant and the Houston Texans have supported more than 100 students with life-changing opportunities through merit scholarships. The program has surpassed $650,000 in scholarship donations, recognizing students' commitment to athletics, education, and their community, through their leadership skills, academic excellence, and volunteering efforts.

"Each year, we are blown away by the achievements and success stories of the Scholarships for Champions nominees, and this year is no different," said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. "Reliant is honored to partner with the Houston Texans to support this group of incredible student-athletes, and we thank each of them for continuing to make a positive impact on the community we call home."

This year's outstanding scholarship recipients hail from Danbury, Cypress-Fairbanks, Houston, and Alvin ISDs and excel in a variety of sports, including track & field, football, soccer, basketball, softball, and dance. The student-athletes were nominated in secret by teachers, mentors, and coaches to support them post-graduation and recognize their successes throughout their high school careers.

The 2023 Scholarships for Champions students are:

Dillan Botts, senior at Bridgeland High School , is a first-generation college-bound student graduating with 30+ college credits. On the football field, Dillan has been recognized for Academic All-District in 2021 and 2022, nominated as the team captain in 2022, and was recognized as the Texas High School Football Player of the Week in September 2022. He serves his community through the Houston Food Bank and Kids Lives Matter International and is active in his youth ministry.

, is a first-generation college-bound student graduating with 30+ college credits. On the football field, Dillan has been recognized for Academic All-District in 2021 and 2022, nominated as the team captain in 2022, and was recognized as the Texas High School Football Player of the Week in September 2022. He serves his community through the Houston Food Bank and Kids Lives Matter International and is active in his youth ministry. Ilyana Flores, senior at Northside High School , is a pitcher for her varsity softball team. Since the start of her high school career, she has been named a two-time first-team All-District pitcher and three-time lead varsity pitcher, led her team to the playoffs twice, and pitched for the Lindale Allstar Team. Ilyana's leadership on and off the field has opened doors to exciting opportunities in both athletics and academics.

, is a pitcher for her varsity softball team. Since the start of her high school career, she has been named a two-time first-team All-District pitcher and three-time lead varsity pitcher, led her team to the playoffs twice, and pitched for the Lindale Allstar Team. Ilyana's leadership on and off the field has opened doors to exciting opportunities in both athletics and academics. Adan Lewis, senior at Danbury High School, is in the top 10% of his class and was named academic president of the National Honor Society. He is the founder and president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and a four-year member of the varsity cross country team, receiving first-team Academic All-State his senior year. Outside of the classroom, he works with nonprofits to raise awareness for diseases impacting people close to him, including Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome and Lupus.

is in the top 10% of his class and was named academic president of the National Honor Society. He is the founder and president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and a four-year member of the varsity cross country team, receiving first-team Academic All-State his senior year. Outside of the classroom, he works with nonprofits to raise awareness for diseases impacting people close to him, including Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome and Lupus. Oscar Mance, senior at Lamar High School , has been a starter for the varsity basketball team for the last two years, leading the team in steals and averaging double figures in points. In 2021-2022, Lamar High School won the District Championship 18-6A for the first time in 15 years, and Oscar made Honorable Mention District 18-6A. Off the court, he volunteers at the Houston Food Bank, the YMCA and in his community.

, has been a starter for the varsity basketball team for the last two years, leading the team in steals and averaging double figures in points. In 2021-2022, Lamar High School won the District Championship 18-6A for the first time in 15 years, and Oscar made Honorable Mention District 18-6A. Off the court, he volunteers at the Houston Food Bank, the YMCA and in his community. Makenzie Tyron, senior at Manvel High School, has been a member of the high school dance team since her freshman year, three of which were on the varsity team where she held leadership roles, including advertising chair and vice president. Throughout her high school career, Makenzie has maintained her place on the A/B honor roll and is an active member of the National Honor Society. Outside of the classroom, she is part of Forge the Families, Lonestar Leadership Academy, Black Culture Club, and Jones Memorial United Methodist Church.

has been a member of the high school dance team since her freshman year, three of which were on the varsity team where she held leadership roles, including advertising chair and vice president. Throughout her high school career, Makenzie has maintained her place on the A/B honor roll and is an active member of the National Honor Society. Outside of the classroom, she is part of Forge the Families, Lonestar Leadership Academy, Black Culture Club, and Jones Memorial United Methodist Church. Ashley Vazquez, senior at East Early College High School, plays soccer for both her school and multiple soccer clubs, including the Houstonians FC and Sterling Raiders, where she is the team captain. Upon graduating high school, Ashley will be ranked 46 in her class and receive her Associates of Science from Houston Community College. She is a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the National Honor Society, and also volunteers at her local church.

