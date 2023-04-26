AIS Healthcare Announces New Hire to Legal Team

Thomas Young to serve as AIS Healthcare's Deputy General Counsel and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer

AIS Healthcare, the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, today announced the hiring of Thomas Young as Deputy General Counsel and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Thomas will drive AIS Healthcare's legal strategy, help oversee the company's regulatory and compliance programs, and lead engagement with state and federal regulators.

"We are thrilled to welcome an experienced and highly respected member of the healthcare industry to the AIS Healthcare team," said John Finley, AIS Healthcare's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. "Thomas will bring a valuable perspective to the company and serve as a trusted advisor as we continue to raise the bar for delivering the safest and highest-quality care to our patients."

Young brings more than 30 years of executive experience in the healthcare industry to AIS Healthcare with a focus on navigating complex regulatory environments. Recently, Young served in a senior role at Cigna Health as the company's Medicare Compliance Officer. Previously, Young spent over 25 years at Aetna Health where he served in various compliance and regulatory roles, including Chief Compliance Officer.

"I'm excited to join AIS Healthcare's industry leading team and offer my experience to further enhance the company's efforts to advance quality and compliance standards for specialty pharmacies," said Thomas Young, AIS Healthcare's Deputy General Counsel and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. "I'm proud to be part of a team that is committed to offering the safest and highest-quality treatments and services to dramatically improve the lives of patients suffering from severe chronic pain, spasticity, and immunodeficiency diseases."

Young holds a J.D. from Duke University's School of Law and an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

About AIS Healthcare

Advancing quality. Improving lives.

As the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.

Learn more at aiscaregroup.com.

