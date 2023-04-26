Become an In-Demand Trusted Advisor with Seasoned Authority Positioning Coach, Mike Saunders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial professionals have long been hidden heroes in their communities - providing invaluable advice and guidance to families and business owners. But now, a new audio seminar series will help them become even better at what they do.
The Authoritize Your Agency™ Audio Seminar Series is the brainchild of Mike Saunders, The Authority Positioning Coach. After years of helping financial professionals get new clients, Mr. Saunders wanted to create something that would make it easier for people to understand the importance of building an Authority Positioning Portfolio®.
The free mini audio seminar – which is delivered directly to users’ mobile phones and inboxes via unique podcast technology – teaches financial professionals how to use an authority positioning portfolio to optimize their brand so that they become an in-demand trusted advisor with indestructible authority.
Through the seminar series, financial advisors will be able to gain a better understanding of the power that comes with being a trusted adviser who stands out from the competition and is highly sought-after by affluent families and business owners. Participants will also learn how this type of authority positioning can help them attract more high-net-worth clients who are looking for someone reliable and knowledgeable to help plan for retirement.
“My mission is to position you as the #1 Financial Professional Expert Authority in your area to move you from an obscure, bland, “Hidden Hero” and thrust you in the spotlight to outshine your competition,” says Mike. “And establish a commanding presence with affluent families & business owners so you are seen as THE In-Demand Trusted Advisor with Indestructible Authority.”
Recently, given his growing success, Mike was interviewed on the FOX 47 Morning TV show about his work with Financial Professionals empowering them to Get Authority, Get Noticed, and Get Clients.
To learn how an Authority Positioning Portfolio® helps financial professionals consistently get more high-net-worth clients, referrals and close more business easier and faster, sign up for Mike’s complimentary seminar, visit: www.authoritizeyouragency.com
Mike Saunders, MBA
Mike Saunders, MBA
Authority Positioning Coach
mike@marketinghuddle.com