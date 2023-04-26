Submit Release
Statement from Governor Shapiro on The Fairness Act

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Josh Shapiro today released the following statement on the House passage of The Fairness Act:

“Throughout my career, I have always fought to protect Pennsylvanians’ rights and freedoms – including co-sponsoring prior iterations of this very legislation when I was a State Representative. It is long past time to pass a nondiscrimination law in our Commonwealth. 

“I’m grateful to Representative Kenyatta and his colleagues for their leadership on this issue. This bill is an important step towards building a better, stronger Commonwealth – one where all Pennsylvanians receive equal protection under the law, regardless of what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to. I would proudly sign this bill – and I am urging leaders in the House and the Senate to get it to my desk as fast as possible. 

“This is about ensuring all Pennsylvanians are protected under the law equally and expanding real freedom in our Commonwealth. It’s time to get it done.” 

