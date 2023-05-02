Florida's Renowned "Self-worth Ambassador," Deborah Weed, Releases New Inspirational Book

Deborah Weed sharing the inspirational book, If Only with the world

"IF ONLY" instills hope, inspiration, and self-confidence in readers of all ages

If Only is a gift to lift humanity closer to what we are designed to be.” — Allie McGuire, Co-Founder & CEO of Awareness Ties & Co Owner of AwareNow

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The creative and inspirational powerhouse behind the renowned Self-Worth Initiative, Deborah Weed, is excited to announce the release of her newest book, “IF ONLY.” Described as “medicine for the soul,” "a book to lift humanity, “profound,” and a “must-read for all ages” by New York Times best-selling authors and wellness experts alike, Weed’s latest literary triumph combines exquisite illustrations with compelling copy to help readers of all ages recognize their worth and pursue their dreams without fear.“I hope this book can help people who are feeling stuck and struggling to see a way out of their circumstances,” said Weed. “IF ONLY is meant to inspire and uplift, and to remind readers that Faith can help us overcome any obstacle."Weed’s latest illustrated tale centers around Snowflake’s struggles with physical limitations and fleeting love. However, with guidance from Faith, Snowflake learns to embrace new opportunities and head into the unknown with courage, hope, and a full heart.The book’s main message is a personal one for Weed. The award-winning artist, author, and children’s programming creator struggled with physical and emotional challenges during COVID, for three years, and found herself saying “if only” more often than not. It was not until she examined her own situation that she realized this mindset, bound by limitations, spanned far beyond her. So, she took action, put pen to paper, and IF ONLY was born.“In the end, I want this book to be a testament to the power of the human spirit,” said Weed. “We all have the strength to overcome our challenges and find the possibilities waiting for us on the other side.”“IF ONLY” is now available for purchase on Amazon . Deborah is available for remote or in-person interviews to talk more about her new book, the Self-Worth Initiative’s work with children and families, and the growing demand for this type of motivational programming.For media inquiries contact deborahweed@mac.com or call 786.564.2549. To learn more, visit selfworthinitiative.net More About Deborah WeedDeborah Weed is a motivational speaker, award-winning author, artist, and founder of the Self-worth Initiative, on a mission to foster self-worth so that children and their families can learn to embrace the truest forms of themselves by being authentic, energized, and joyous. From popular children’s books and interactive musicals like Paisley’s Last Quill, The Luckiest Penny, and the Sticky Bun Bandits, to transformational coaching and dynamic speaking engagements, her work has helped thousands of people ignite their spark and know their worth.

Synopsis of IF ONLY as shared on Lasting Conversations Podcast