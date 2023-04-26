SupplyCore Inc. Re-Awarded Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

This contract provides MRO supplies and incidental services to the U.S. military and federal agencies in facilities located in South Korea

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and federal defense contractor, has been re-awarded a 5-year contract for the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) Prime Vendor program for the U.S. military and federal agencies. This contract, re-awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, supports facilities located in South Korea for a 2-year base period plus options to extend the contract.

With vast experience in Government & Defense contracting and a deep knowledge of customers’ needs, SupplyCore is a leading supply chain program manager and MRO Prime Vendor. For 35 years, the company has helped the Department of Defense remain mission-ready both domestically and abroad, including in the Pacific Region.

Through this contract, which went live on April 16, SupplyCore provides facility MRO supplies and related incidental services to customers serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Items supported under this contract include: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) supplies; plumbing supplies; electrical products; tools; chemical, lubricating, and rubber products; construction supplies; pre-fabricated structures; perimeter security items; communication devices; appliances; janitorial and sanitation products; and various other commercial supplies required by warfighters to accomplish their mission as it relates to facilities maintenance or sustainment.

“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “Our company continues to accelerate our growth by deepening our expertise in our existing business segments while diversifying our solution offerings through new programs. As the incumbent MRO Prime Vendor in South Korea, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to extend our support to customers in that region.”

Under DLA’s MRO TLS program, customers can easily order competitively priced commercial, off-the-shelf, part-numbered items within the scope of the contract. As an MRO Prime Vendor, SupplyCore provides customers with a robust cloud-based procurement and ordering platform, automated vendor RFQs for products and logistics, dynamic inventory management, total asset visibility, 24-hour customer service, and order tracking from placement to delivery. This MRO contract award is firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity with a maximum value of $375 million.

SupplyCore is a long-standing MRO Prime Vendor with DLA. In 2021, DLA named SupplyCore as a Prime Vendor to two additional TLS contracts: Special Operational Equipment TLS and Metals TLS. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Since 1987, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items, and heavy equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, and Special Operational Equipment TLS. In addition, SupplyCore is a source of supply for several General Services Administration (GSA) contracts. For more information about SupplyCore and its 35-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit www.supplycore.com.

