Congratulations, youth artists! FWC announces winners of the Florida State Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is eager to announce the winners of the Florida State Fish Art Contest this year. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade submitted their artwork in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes. This program inspires creativity while encouraging the next generation of anglers and conservationists.

“Congratulations to these talented young artists!” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “This creative contest is a fun opportunity for the next generation of anglers to learn about Florida fish species and get excited about conservation.”

This year, the two winners from grades 10-12 will have their artwork printed on shirts from The Florida Nomad. The winners from all grades will have their artwork displayed in the 2023-24 Freshwater and Saltwater Fishing Regulations booklets.

All winners and runners-up will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as Best of Show. Congratulations to the following winning artists:

Grades 10-12

Winners: Ethan Booz and Scarlett Edammudal

Runners-up: Landon McCoy and Pranathi Manivannan

Grades 7-9

Winners: Emma Nemes and Penelope Horwitz

Runners-up: Aimon Du and Cali Browning

Grades 4-6

Winners: Bailing Du and Amanda Velazco

Runners-up: Divya Patel and Kaelyn McIntire

Grades K-3

Winners: Cavan Du and Zoe Chen

Runners-up: Siyi Sen and Vivienne Harcourt

Florida will be hosting the contest again next year so stay tuned on how to participate. Learn more about Florida fish and how you can become an angler at MyFWC.com/Fishing.