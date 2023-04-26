PIE Drinks are Disrupting Two Industries at once, so raise a can and Welcome PIE to the Pizza Scene
EINPresswire.com/ -- PIE Drinks are the world’s first official drink of pizza, and were recently declared “the hit of the show” at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Co-Created by KROQ morning radio host, Kevin Klein, PIE Wine is a brand-new category in the pizza and beverage space that has already been covered by The Washington Post and declared Pizza’s Newest Hot Trend by the Las Vegas Review Journal.
PIE Drinks brand was created using premium California grapes to reimagine a traditional Italian sparkling drink. Its flavor profiles are perfect for all types of pizza, turning any ol’ pizza into a pizza party. According to Kevin Klein himself, “Pizza is loved by everyone, and is one of the most eaten and celebrated foods in the world. It deserved its own drink, and now it has one.”
This innovative sparkling beverage has quickly become a firm favorite for all pizza lovers, with people agreeing that it is an excellent complement to any kind of pizza. As Klein reflects on the early success of his product, he says “I knew the Pie Brand was a good idea, but I had no idea how much people would love it. The industry loves it and everyday people agree.”
So whether you're looking to try something new, or want to spice up your pizza night, PIE Drinks have it covered. With their unique flavors- World Famous Red, Sweet Za Sparkling White, and Classic Crisp Dry White, PIE is sure to make any pizza night extra special.
To learn more about “Pizza’s New Side Piece” or get some PIE Wine of your own, visit their website at www.piewine.com or on social media @PieWines today!
Kevin Klein
Kevin Klein
Pie Wine
Kevin@PieWine.com