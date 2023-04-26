Infertility Awareness Week: Foster Swift Attorney Shares Her Personal Journey While Helping Others Navigate the Path
Attorney Jennifer Montasir shares her personal experience to help families and individuals navigate the complex and emotional journey of infertility.SOUTHFIELD, MICH., UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This National Infertility Awareness Week, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC attorney Jennifer Montasir is sharing her personal experience to help families and individuals navigate the complex and emotional journey of infertility.
Infertility issues of all kinds are deeply painful. As a mother who now dedicates part of her legal practice to helping families and individuals dealing with infertility, Jennifer believes that sharing her personal journey can help her clients as they navigate a similar experience.
“I did not have a roadmap,” said Jennifer of her own experience. “I want to be that light for my clients because I know what it feels like to need help. I wish that I had had someone who had gone through it or even someone who understood infertility and what that felt like. If I can help one person get from point A to point B and add a baby to their family, then I will have done what I wanted to do.”
As an attorney, Jennifer works with intended parents and surrogates to ensure a successful and positive experience for each of them. She helps intended parents prepare for the emotional journey of surrogacy and works with them to navigate the legal considerations involved. Jennifer also educates others about common misconceptions about surrogacy and hopes to see changes in our culture and society as she raises awareness during National Infertility Awareness Week.
Jennifer's own journey led her to choose to have a gestational carrier birth her twins. She navigated doctors, including a number of specialists, psychiatrists, and more, and found expert advice and support through her own research and connections in the infertility community.
If you or someone you know is struggling with infertility, Jennifer Montasir and Foster Swift are here to help. Reach out to schedule a consultation and start your journey towards building your family.
