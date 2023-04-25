Chehalis Sophomore, Castulo Gonzalez, Selected as Western Washington Student Board Member

The Washington State Board of Education and the Association of Washington Student Leaders is proud to announce the future addition of Castulo Gonzalez as Western Washington Student Representative on the Board. Castulo is currently a sophomore at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

“We’re looking forward to hearing Castulo’s unique voice and ideas on the Board,” said State Board of Education Chair, Bill Kallappa. “He will be able to offer a perspective that is so valuable to the Board’s work in closing opportunity gaps and considering all students’ individual needs.”

When Costulo found this opportunity, he was motivated by his love of academics and problem solving.

“I am a driven and proud Chicano student,” said Castulo. “I am passionate about languages, dedicated to learning, and I dream of becoming an airline pilot or forester. I see this as an opportunity to be a voice for my people as well as others who can't get their voice out to people who can alter someone's future in certain ways.”

Castulo describes his passions as exploring the unknown and finding where he feels belonging. He hopes to attend Central Washington University and be the first in his family to graduate from high school and go to a 4-year university. Castulo's swearing-in is planned for the June 27-29 Board meeting in Renton. He will then join senior member, Donalda Brantley from Spokane, as one of two voting student members on the State Board.

Special thanks to the panel who interviewed candidates for this role: James Layman, the Association of Washington Student Leaders (AWSL), Indiana Hilmes and Star Mendoza, SBE Student Communicators, and SBE student Board members, Donalda Brantley and current Western Washington representative, Pavan Venkatakrishnan.

More about Castulo

Hailing from a proud Chicano background, Castulo is known for his dedication to his studies and his unwavering determination to achieve his dreams.

With a strong command of Spanish and a knack for languages, Castulo has excelled in French and is currently taking AP World History and participating in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, which equips students with essential college and career readiness skills. He is also set to take College in the High School English and French classes next year, further showcasing his commitment to academic excellence.

Despite facing challenges in mathematics, Castulo remains determined and works diligently to improve. He has mostly As in his coursework, a testament to his hard work and perseverance. Castulo's passion for learning extends beyond the classroom, as evidenced by his plans to take Botany next year, which aligns with his interest in forestry and the environment.

Castulo's dreams are ambitious, as he aspires to attend Central Washington University and major in Aviation and Forestry, with a minor in Education. His ultimate goal is to become an airline pilot or forester, combining his love for flying, nature, and education.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Castulo is known for his friendly and approachable nature. He is well-respected by his peers and teachers alike for his positive attitude, willingness to help others, and his dedication to his studies.

In summary, Castulo Gonzalez is a driven and proud Chicano student who is excelling academically and has a clear vision for his future. With his passion for languages, dedication to learning, and dreams of becoming an airline pilot or forester, Castulo is poised for success as he continues to pursue his academic and career goals.

