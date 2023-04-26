Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,499 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice Posted: Change of Local Tax Rate: City of Somerville

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 09:16am

On November 14, 2022, voters in the City of Somerville voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.75%. The effective date of the tax rate increase is July 1, 2023. For more information, read important notice #23-03.

You just read:

Important Notice Posted: Change of Local Tax Rate: City of Somerville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more