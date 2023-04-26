Acuamark Diagnostics Welcomes Giulia Kennedy, Former Chief Scientific and Chief Medical Officer of Veracyte, to its Board of Directors

Acuamark Diagnostics has appointed Giulia Kennedy, Ph.D., formerly global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer of diagnostics company Veracyte, to its board of directors.

Dr. Kennedy is a prolific research, product and clinical development executive with more than 20 years of experience propelling novel diagnostic technologies from early-phase research to commercialization and adoption. She most recently served as global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer at Veracyte, a cancer genetics company focused on treatment planning and prognostics in various cancers. There, she oversaw a worldwide team of research and development, medical affairs, data science and clinical affairs professionals to fuel research and the development of the company's genomic and other diagnostic tests. She has been involved with Veracyte's development and growth since its inception. Prior to joining Veracyte, Dr. Kennedy was at Affymetrix, where she accelerated commercialization of the company's platform into multiple emerging markets.

"I am honored that Giulia has chosen to support AcuamarkDx's mission and exciting work as the newest member of our board of directors," said Dr. Bernard Peperstraete, cofounder and CEO of AcuamarkDx. "With sharp intellect, deep humanity and decades of in-depth genomic diagnostic development, company building, and commercialization experience, she brings a refreshing perspective to Acuamark as we move into a new phase of our growth."

Dr. Kennedy said, "Acuamark's innovative, proprietary, high-throughput qPCR technology is designed to provide both highly sensitive and highly specific results for early-stage cancers at scale, solving for the classic tradeoff in development of blood-based diagnostics. With a mission to make sequential early-detection cancer testing and attentive monitoring a routine part of the primary care model for asymptomatic populations, Acuamark has real potential to shift the focus of health-related care to prevention. I'm very pleased to join the Acuamark Board of Directors and to bring my expertise in company building and in development and commercialization of diagnostics products to bear on further advancing the company."

"Dr. Kennedy is a life science business leader who has headed research and development operations from a company's inception to IPO and beyond," said William Gedale, Executive Chairman of AcuamarkDx. "Her diverse experience in the diagnostic industry, as well as her expertise in attracting capital and driving commercial development, are essential to this phase of Acuamark's growth. We're very glad to welcome her to the board."

About Acuamark Diagnostics Inc.

Acuamark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company developing an innovative, ultra-sensitive, automatable technology designed for more reliable and cost-effective early-cancer detection. The blood-based assays are intended to solve for the classic diagnostic tradeoff, providing both highly sensitive and highly specific results at scale that can make frequent, recurrent sequential cancer monitoring the standard of primary care. With this accurate early-stage cancer detection, Acuamark aims to shift treatment to earlier stages of disease to improve patient outcomes, reduce economic burden of care and advance a more equitable model of care. For more information about Acuamark Diagnostics, please visit www.acuamarkdx.com.

