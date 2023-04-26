Silicon Carbide Market Update - Stimulus, Recovery Hopes May Boost Future | CREE, Fairchild Semiconductor
Silicon Carbide Market
According to HTF MI Latest Report, "Global Sillicon Carbide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029", the global Sillicon Carbide market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 Billion in 2022, the market will reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% over the period 2023-2028.
— Criag Francis
The Global Silicon Carbide Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analyzed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of the Silicon Carbide market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are CREE Incorporated (United States), Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (United States), Genesic Semiconductor Inc.(United States), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microsemi Corporation (United States), Norstel AB (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan).
What is Silicon Carbide Market?
The silicon carbide (SiC) market refers to the segment of the semiconductor industry that produces and sells SiC-based materials and devices. SiC is a semiconductor material with unique electrical and physical properties, including high thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage, and low power consumption, which make it an ideal material for a range of applications such as power electronics, aerospace, and automotive.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Silicon Carbide market based on type, distribution channel, and region.
Global Silicon Carbide Market Breakdown by Application (Power Grid Devices, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs), HighVoltage, Direct Current Systems (HVCDs), Power Supplies and Inverters, RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, Lighting Control Systems, Industrial Motor Drives, Flame Detectors, EV Motor Drives, EV Charging Stations, Electronic Combat Systems, Wind Turbine, Solar Power Systems, Others) by Type (Black SiC, Green SiC, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been studied along with the profiles of the major players. Players profiled are CREE Incorporated (United States), Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (United States), Genesic Semiconductor Inc.(United States), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microsemi Corporation (United States), Norstel AB (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
