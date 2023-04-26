B2B2C Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with AXA, Prudential, Munich Re Group
B2B2C Insurance
The Latest Released B2B2C Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of B2B2C Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the B2B2C Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AXA (France), Prudential (United States) , Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland) , UnitedHealth Group (United States) , Volkswagen Financial Services (Germany), China Life Insurance (China) , Munich Re Group (Germany) , Berkshire Hathaway (United States) , Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy) , Others
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global B2B2C Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 2.31% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by . The B2B2C Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 54396 Million at a CAGR of 2.31% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 370065Million
Definition:
The B2B2C insurance concept is defined as insurance products (life, non-life, and health) offered through any non-insurance and/or non-financial intermediaries excluding the traditional insurance intermediaries. Insurance offering through the B2B2C channel covers an extensive range of potential partners including retailers, utility providers, telecom companies, retailers, e-commerce, and other digital players. Traditionally B2B2C was focused on selling insurance products as supplements to the partner’s core product like motor insurance for a car sale, creditor insurance for a mortgage, extended warrant for white goods.
Influencing Market Trend
• Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance Distribution
Market Drivers
• Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for Insurance
• Increase in Insurance Companies across the Globe
• Upsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance Products
Opportunities
• Growing Demand from Developing Countries such as China and India
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on B2B2C Insurance Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of B2B2C Insurance
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from B2B2C Insurance Market Study Table of Content
B2B2C Insurance Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance] in 2023
B2B2C Insurance Market by Application/End Users [Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others]
Global B2B2C Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
B2B2C Insurance Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
B2B2C Insurance (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
