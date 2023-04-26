DxSale.Network Launches ZKsync and Arbitrum, Reaching 20 networks supported for Crowdfunding Crypto Ideas

Undervalued Crypto Project DxSale.Network Launches ZKsync and Arbitrum Network. Innovative platform-as-a-service model For Easy Crowdfunding for Crypto Ideas.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLAND, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DxSale.Network, the decentralized platform that enables users to launch and manage their own tokens, has announced the launch of two new features, ZKsync and Arbitrum Network, to enhance the user experience on its platform.

"We are excited to announce the launch of ZKsync and Arbitrum Network, which will greatly enhance the user experience on our platform," said Hash, Co-founder of DxSale.Network. Our platform-as-a-service model is designed to save development costs and allow users to easily crowdfund their crypto ideas with no coding required. We believe in a chain agnostic world and will continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions that support this vision."

DxSale.Network's user research has identified transparency, security, and ease-of-use as top priorities for users. ZKsync and Arbitrum Network provide faster and more secure transactions while reducing the cost of gas fees, and enable interoperability with Ethereum and other blockchain networks.

DxSale.Network's SALE token, which governs the project, is currently available on decentralized exchanges, including PancakeSwap, Hotbit, and Uniswap, and has a market cap of $5 million. The platform has seen steady growth in user adoption and token offerings, with over 14,000 tokens created and crowdsales conducted, and more than $900 million in total liquidity locked in their self-custody lockers.

The team is also working on a staking protocol and plans to focus on centralized exchange listings in the future. Learn more about SALE here.

About DxSale.Network:

DxSale.Network is a decentralized platform-as-a-service that enables users to launch and manage their own tokens, as well as participate in other token offerings. The platform offers transparency, security, and ease-of-use, making it a popular choice among individual investors, startups, and established businesses.

DxSale.Networkwww.dxsale.network

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please do your own research before investing in any digital asset.