TAG Films Announces Feature Film "Doorways"
The feature film "Doorways" has been green-lit to be filmed in Adelaide and Melbourne in late 2023.
This type of strong, unflinching narrative fiction is what Australian filmmaking does best.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TAG Films, one of Australia's leading independent film studios, is proud to announce the narrative feature film "Doorways" has completed financing and has now entered pre-production.
— J G Clarke, Executive Producer
The film follows a young man, Ryan, who embarks on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and redemption that dramatically changes not only his life but the lives of all those around him. Executive Producer J G Clarke says, "This is an amazing story to get to tell. The redemption of this young man is going to move audiences in a really meaningful way. This type of strong, unflinching narrative fiction is what Australian filmmaking does best. We couldn't be more excited about starting".
According to Executive Producer David Lightfoot, the A-list international lead cast is currently a closely guarded secret: "We can't wait to announce the cast; it's really quite the coup for Australian film."
"Doorways" is set for theatrical release late in 2024, with principal photography taking place in Adelaide and Melbourne across late 2023 and early 2024.
Based in Brisbane, Australia, TAG Films produces, finances, and facilitates feature films globally.
