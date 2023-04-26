Global Dairy Platform Announces New Board Chair and Other Governance Changes
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dairy Platform (GDP), a not-for-profit industry association representing the international dairy sector, today announced the appointment of Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive Officer of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, as chair of GDP’s Board of Directors. Hurrell succeeds Hein Schumacher as chair. Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Royal FrieslandCampina, is leaving to become Chief Executive Officer of Unilever.
Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive Officer of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, has been appointed chair of Global Dairy Platform's Board of Directors.
“It is a privilege to serve as chair of GDP’s Board of Directors,” Hurrell said. “Hein’s leadership and guidance has helped GDP to position the global dairy sector as part of the solution to some of the world’s biggest challenges. This includes accelerating climate action via the ground-breaking Pathways to Dairy Net Zero initiative,” he added.
Replacing Schumacher on GDP’s Board is Jan Derck van Karnebeek, who will become CEO of FrieslandCampina June 1, 2023. In addition, Yohichi Ohnuki, President and Representative Director of Morinaga Milk Industry, is joining GDP’s board in place of Kazuo Kawamura, Chief Executive Officer, President and Representative Director, Chairperson of the Board of Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Others serving on the GDP Board include Dairy Farmers of America President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Rodenbaugh, Arla Foods Chief Executive Officer Peder Tuborgh; China Mengniu Dairy Company Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Minfang (Jeffery) Lu; Leprino President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Durkin; Saputo Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lino Saputo, Jr.; and International Dairy Federation President Piercristiano Brazzale.
In addition, Facundo Etchebehere, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Strategy & Partnerships at Danone, has been appointed to GDP’s Operational Committee. Others on the committee include Hanne Sondergaard, Deputy Chair of the GDP Board and Chair of the GDP Operational Committee, Chief Agriculture and Sustainability Officer, Arla Foods; Dr. Margrethe Jonkman, Corporate Director Research & Development, Royal FrieslandCampina; Komal Mistry-Mehta, Chief Innovation & Brand Officer, Fonterra Co-operative Group; Jay Waldvogel, Senior Vice President of Strategy and International Development, Dairy Farmers of America; Tim Leviny, Senior Vice President, Land O’Lakes; and Kaoru Koide, Senior Advisor, Meiji Holdings Co. Limited.
About Global Dairy Platform
GDP is a not-for-profit industry association representing the global dairy sector. GDP membership, which includes more than 95 leading corporations, companies, associations, scientific bodies, and other partners, has operations in more than 150 countries and collectively produces approximately one-third of all the world’s milk.
