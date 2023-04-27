New book Meher & Me presents a mother-daughter tale of unconditional love, harrowing tragedy and life journeys
Join Farah in her inspiring journey, the life lessons she had to learn and overcome through a combination of nature, nurture, and skills acquired along the way.
It was difficult to accept that she would have wished to be displaced as a child or could have ‘chosen’ to have her father abandon her. Would she really have picked a life where her mother was shot?”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Humata, Hukata, Huvarashta. These fundamental Parsi Faith teachings were given to Farah as a child, by her family. This simple but powerful wisdom was carried by Farah in her life and crystalised into: Humata: “Good thoughts”— gratitude, positive thinking; Hukata: “Good words”— realizing the power of our words and how they manifest our reality; and Huvarashta: “Good deeds”— yoga, not harming others and always striving to act with integrity.
— From the book Meher & Me
Farah's mother, Meher, also believed that one chooses their life for the lessons that need to be learned. These lessons flow into each person's life to find a way to develop an innate emotional strength. There are no common methods or modalities for dealing with life’s challenges as they arise, and so every single soul struggles until one discovers a unique blend of tools to navigate their journey.
Her new inspiring and brutally honest book Meher & Me describes some of the situational lessons Farah was supposed to have ‘chosen’, which she had to learn to deal with. One such lesson started with a phone call in the middle of the night that shook her world. “Your mother has been shot. We are taking her to hospital. You have to come home. Come quickly.”
In this Mother-Daughter Relationship Memoir, Farah shares her struggles to reconcile the mysteries of life and death, and as she looked back, it was difficult to accept that she would have wished to be displaced as a child, or could have ‘chosen’ to have her father abandon her and her stepfather reject her. Would she really have picked a life where her mother was shot?
Reeling from the magnitude of what transpired, Farah embarked on a journey inward to find the strength to overcome the harrowing tragedy, harnessing her inner strength to find meaning in her life, which ultimately brought her to a place of equanimity.
By sharing her memories of this life and the lessons it has dealt her, Farah leaves readers with something they can take from her journey and use in their own lives. Meher & Me: A Mother-Daughter Relationship Memoir About The Life We Choose For The Lessons We Will Learn is available internationally in all the finest retailers and bookstores.
About the author:
Farah, who is of Parsi origin, was born in London, but raised in North India, where she was educated at a Catholic convent in a historic Muslim city, surrounded by Hindu mythology. She is a British national with an Indian heart. She has embraced the different facets of her identity, and considers herself a citizen of the world, with the ability to straddle different cultures and geographies with ease.
She works in the banking industry, where she started as a trainee aged eighteen in London, having built her career over the span of thirty-plus years across continents.
In her personal life, following the untimely loss of her mother, Farah, struggling to reconcile the mysteries of life and death, embarked on an inward quest to find the strength to overcome the traumatic family tragedy and other significant life challenges. Through self-healing practices ranging from baking to yoga, Farah was able to find a positive conduit to channel her loss and pain, finally arriving at a place of equanimity.
Farah is based in Dubai where she has lived for the last two decades. She has two adult children, who are embarking on their life journeys. In her spare time, Farah is an avid baker and dreams of owning a cafe one day. Her other passion is Yoga, and she can often be found on the mat, at a class across Dubai.
