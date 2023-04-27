New book Meher & Me presents a mother-daughter tale of unconditional love, harrowing tragedy and life journeys

Farah Meher & Me: A Mother-Daughter Relationship Memoir About The Life We Choose For The Lessons We Will Learn is available internationally in all the finest retailers and bookstores.

Join Farah in her inspiring journey, the life lessons she had to learn and overcome through a combination of nature, nurture, and skills acquired along the way.

It was difficult to accept that she would have wished to be displaced as a child or could have ‘chosen’ to have her father abandon her. Would she really have picked a life where her mother was shot?” — From the book Meher & Me