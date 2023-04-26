Patio Season Returns to Mellow Mushroom for Pizza Lovers and Their Dogs
Spring has sprung and so begins prime patio season at Mellow Mushroom restaurants around the country.
Spring has sprung and so begins prime patio season at Mellow Mushroom restaurants around the country.
Spring has sprung and so begins prime patio season at Mellow Mushroom restaurants nationwide. 150+ locations offer patio dining and outdoor beverage service.
“We like to keep the vibe mellow at our restaurants and outdoor dining sets a mellow mood. Pizza, cold beer, and hand crafted cocktails go hand-in-hand with dining al fresco at Mellow Mushroom.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patio Season Returns to Mellow Mushroom for Pizza Lovers and Their Dogs!
— Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom
Spring has sprung and so begins prime patio season at Mellow Mushroom restaurants around the country. Nationwide, more than 150 locations offer patio dining and outdoor beverage service. Enjoy outdoor dining with family and friends while soaking in the beautiful weather on a Mellow Mushroom patio. Most Mellow Mushroom locations also allow dogs, so guests can enjoy the beautiful weather with their favorite canine on a Mellow patio.
Link to Mellow Mushroom Patio Photos from around the country.
Each Mellow Mushroom restaurant offers a menu of stone-baked pizzas, national and local beers on tap, and hand-crafted cocktails, along with freshly made salads and a wide assortment of munchies.
“We like to keep the vibe mellow at our restaurants and outdoor dining helps to set the mellow mood we strive to achieve,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “Stone-baked pizzas, iced cold beer, and hand crafted cocktails go hand-in-hand with dining al fresco at Mellow Mushroom.”
Mellow Fan Favorites for Patio Dining
Munchies
• Pretzel Bites with Spicy Beer Cheese - Spicy beer cheese is made with Mellow's own Rad Relish, a giardiniera-style spicy pepper mixture and garnished with pickled jalapeno pepper. Pretzel Bites are made with Mellow Mushroom’s classic dough and tossed in garlic butter and Parmesan. Served with your choice of classic or spicy Pabst Blue Ribbon™ beer cheese.
Greens
• Bacon Bleu Wedge - A chilled iceberg wedge served with bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with roasted tomatoes and applewood-smoked bacon. Garnished with chopped chives.
• Greek Salad - Romaine and iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, mushrooms, authentic sheep’s milk feta cheese, kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini and banana peppers.
Move on to the main course with some of Mellow Mushroom’s fan favorite pizzas:
• Buffalo Chicken - Mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon with a swirl of buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
• Pacific Rim - Mellow red sauce base with mozzarella, ham, bacon, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeños.
• Kosmic Karma - Mellow red sauce base with authentic sheep’s milk feta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried roasted tomatoes and Roma tomatoes. Finished with a pesto swirl.
• House Special Pizza - Mellow red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, Roma tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Topped with extra mozzarella.
Complement your meal with one of Mellow Mushroom’s refreshing hand-crafted cocktails:
• Lemon Submarine – Made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, freshly brewed iced tea, rosemary, and fresh sour. Garnished with a lemon wheel and rosemary sprig. This drink combines lemon and tea with vanilla and caramel notes from a classic Kentucky bourbon, and just a hint of tropical fruity and floral flavors from St-Germain Elderflower liqueur.
• Sunset in Paradise – A tropical treat featuring Bacardi Superior rum, crushed fresh pineapple, house made fresh sour, Monin coconut and fresh mint with a dash of Monin pomegranate syrup.
• Mystic Margaritas - This section of the menu highlights the RB Margarita, the Made Wild Margarita, the Gone Feral Margarita, and the Campfire Peach Margarita, and gives guests the opportunity to experience the breadth of what tequila offers – from a clean bright Blanco, through different aged Reposado and Anejo tequilas, and finally the smoky and slightly herbal Mezcal.
Info on Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 19 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.
Link to Mellow Mushroom Menu Photos.
###
Mitch Leff
Leff & Associates
+1 404-861-4769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram