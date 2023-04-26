Arabian Lux shines and is invited to entered Virtuoso
Arabian Lux, a pan regional destination management company based out of Dubai has been honored with an invitation to the exclusive Virtuoso Travel network.
We are proud and honored to be invited into such a prestigious organization to showcase the very best experience in the Middle East and beyond”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arabian Lux (www.arabianlux.com), a pan regional boutique destination management company based out of Dubai has been honored with an invitation to enter the exclusive Virtuoso Travel network.
— Nicholas Rhodes
Virtuoso (www.virtuoso.com) is the leading global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, with more than 20,000 advisors. Virtuoso is committed to sustainability and believes that the travel industry can be a powerful catalyst in the world. Virtuoso’s three pillars of sustainability are: celebrate the culture, support the economy, and protect the planet. Virtuoso network represents almost 30 Billion US$ of normalised annual travel sales worldwide.
As one of only a handful of “OnSites” in the region, Arabian Lux has and will continue to serve the very best travel companies from around the world for guests coming into the UAE, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the destinations it serves, as a “one stop shop” for the region.
Chief Experience Officer, Nicholas Rhodes comments “We founded the company during the difficult Covid times and we were blessed to have global travel trade partners who had the friendship and vision to trust in Arabian Lux through our early years. From the USA, to the UK, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Singapore and Australia, the industry believed in us and gave us the chance to shine. Local suppliers and hotels also understood and recognised our vision, and trusted us to represent their brands at the highest level”.
When asked about how such a young company was able to receive such an accolade so early in its history, he answers “In the high end travel space, relationships are key and our hyper experienced team was able to strengthen these connections while providing innovative, top class services 24/7 and understanding the real needs of the guests as well as travel partners and suppliers. The team are true experts in our 7 destinations and able to mix and match experience across all of them”
Arabian Lux will continue strengthening its footprint in the region, working closely with suppliers and local tourism authorities to promote inbound luxury and experiential tourism on a global basis.
Arabian Lux will be at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market show in Dubai.
