Oats Market Expected to Reach a volume of 34.7 million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Healthy Breakfast Foods
Oats Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report, Forecast, Demand, Research 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oats Market Outlook:
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled "Global Oats Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028", the global oats market volume is expected to reach 34.70 million tons by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023-2028). The market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for healthy food options and growing awareness about the health benefits of oats.
The global Oats Market is expected to grow significantly from 2023 to 2028. Oats are a type of cereal grain that is commonly used for human consumption, animal feed, and other industrial purposes. The increasing demand for healthy and natural food products, as well as the growing awareness of the health benefits of oats, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global oats market.
The report also states that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the oats market in terms of volume during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing population and rising disposable income in the region, leading to a higher demand for healthy food options. Additionally, the presence of major oat-producing countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand also contributes to the growth of the oats market in the region.
Market Trends:
Growing demand for healthy and natural food products: The increasing awareness of the health benefits of oats, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, is driving the demand for oat-based food and beverages. Oats are also rich in fiber, protein, and vitamins, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.
Increasing demand for gluten-free products: Oats are naturally gluten-free, making them a popular choice among consumers with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. The increasing demand for gluten-free products is expected to drive the growth of the oats market.
Rising popularity of plant-based diets: The growing trend towards plant-based diets is driving the demand for plant-based food products, including oat-based products. Oats are a vegan and vegetarian-friendly source of protein and nutrients, making them a popular choice among consumers following plant-based diets.
Technological advancements in oat processing: The development of new technologies for processing oats, such as extrusion and micronization, is leading to the production of new and innovative oat-based products. These technologies are also helping to improve the nutritional value and flavor of oats.
Market Analysis:
The growth of the oats market is also being fueled by the increasing demand for oat-based products such as oat milk, oatmeal, and oat bars, as well as the growing trend towards natural and organic foods. Oat milk, in particular, has been gaining popularity as a dairy alternative among consumers who are lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based diets.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the oats market, with consumers becoming more health-conscious and looking for nutritious and immune-boosting foods. The pandemic has also led to a shift towards online shopping and e-commerce, which has further boosted the sales of oats and oat-based products through online platforms.
Forecast:
Looking ahead, the oats market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for healthy and natural food options, as well as the rising popularity of plant-based diets. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a key market for oats, with countries such as China and India driving the growth of the market.
The growing demand for oat-based products such as oat milk, oatmeal, and oat bars is also expected to drive the growth of the oats market, with manufacturers innovating and introducing new products to cater to changing consumer preferences. The rising trend towards natural and organic foods is also expected to boost the demand for oats, as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of these products.
However, the oats market is also facing some challenges, such as the fluctuation in prices of raw materials and the limited availability of organic oats. The increasing competition from other healthy food products such as quinoa and chia seeds is also expected to impact the growth of the oats market.
Overall, the oats market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for healthy and natural food options, as well as the rising trend towards plant-based diets. The key players in the market are expected to focus on innovation and product development to cater to changing consumer preferences and remain competitive in the market.
