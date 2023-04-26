SLG Game Shattered Legion Breaks the Crypto Mold with New Narratives Built on Web2.5
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shattered Legion, the battle-tested web3 SLG that has long been a fan favorite, has undergone a glamorous makeover and emerged with a brand new name, ready to conquer the gaming world once again. As the vanguard of the Web3 movement, this strategy and logistics game has fused cutting-edge blockchain technology with the tried-and-true elements of an NFT-powered game, creating a gaming experience unlike any other. With sights set on new horizons, it's time for the game to soar to new heights.
Amidst the current sluggish state of NFT gaming, Shattered Legion seeks to reintroduce SLG elements to gamers through a web2.5 approach that fuses decentralized technology with a web2-compatible interface. Web3 gaming is one of the most highly anticipated verticals in the industry and could potentially drive mass adoption. Shattered Legion is targeting a much larger user base within its larger context.
Web 2.5: self-sovereign, but not fully tokenized
After experimenting with adopting web3 technology, large traditional brands have found legal ambiguity, user experience, and true decentralization to be hindrances. The gaming industry faces the same dilemma. Although some gaming projects have proven flexible in navigating the challenges and adopting decentralized technology, they have combined the best of Web3 with proven Web2 models. This midway point, called web2.5, allows users to navigate web2 infrastructure using their web3 assets. Learning from their gaming industry experience, the team at Shattered Legion reckons that a web2.5 game is more likely to be successful in the next wave of the GameFi explosion.
In this new paradigm, the emphasis is on fun games and web2 fundamentals to attract previously reluctant web2 gamers, not only web3 native gamers. Web3 gaming is a progressive ideology that guarantees every player the right to their assets, which are recorded and secured on-chain. It has paved the way for gamers to own, share, and monetize their data. But to achieve that, a web 2.5 game should create a relatively low entry threshold for traditional game players to join the game. All designs must not be counter-intuitive because of economic models.
The idea is also built on the play-and-earn paradigm. The early GameFi sector raises the question of whether it benefits investors or actual players. Research shows that traditional players prefer games with higher playability, and the introduction of Web3 elements is welcomed if the game remains fun. Currently, limited Web2 game users play the GameFi sector, and it lacks quality products. Complex game logic on the blockchain, high gaming costs, and low gaming efficiency pose challenges, limiting playability. Therefore, deploying quality games on high-performance centralized servers in the form of Web2.5 while using blockchain technology to host assets for players better balances the financial mechanisms and the gameplay.
Web2.5 is fully embodied in the design of the game. Shattered Legion has a unique fusion of traditional SLG games and Web2 gaming characteristics, including strategy-based city development, battles, alliance-making, scientific research, and military training that are robust and multi-layered. Players can build cities and acquire resources through strategy-based city development, upgrade buildings, and improve their combat power to fight off wild monsters and other players. And even if you're a traditional gamer who's not yet fully sold on the Web3 experience, Shattered Legion is easy to explore and hard to put down.
Looking ahead, the industry is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for blockchain gaming. With the potential for more companies to enter the market and create innovative new games and genres, Shattered Legion also believes that this industry is poised for continued growth and success and is looking forward to helping drive mass adoption of web3 technologies, starting from the current web 2.5 landscape.
