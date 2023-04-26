MASE, first Puerto Rico-based HVAC engineering firm, recognized as 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year by the U.S. SBA
The company, founded by brothers, Israel and Carlos Alvarez and their father in 2005, provides comprehensive services related to the installation of commercial and industrial HVAC equipment in public and private facilities.
Prior to MASE, no small business federal contractors were offering a comprehensive approach to maintaining and operating federal facilities in Puerto Rico.
The SBA provided guidance and support to MASE, helping them expand their business and generate $10.5M in revenue by the end of 2022.
MASE is a graduate of both the SBA Emerging Leaders and the 8(a) Program, which provides socially and economically disadvantaged firms access to government contracting opportunities and specialized business training and counseling.
By 2008 After realizing the harsh difficulties of the commercial HVAC private and local government markets the two sons started to take training and additional education on more complex equipment HVAC equipment.
At the same site, they found out about the 8a certification after attending an SBA outreach event and it was granted in 2010. At that time, the company’s annual revenues were about $500,000.
By 2012 MASE had already entered the more complex industrial HVAC market and started working for the Federal government. They noticed that Building Automation Systems was an essential part of the industrial HVAC market and performed a partnership with a leading BAS manufacturer. Revenues were at around $2,000,000
By 2018 MASE was performing HVAC construction contracts as well as BAS contracts for the Federal Government many of them through the 8a program. At the same time, we obtained our first Operation and Maintenance contract through a negotiated 8a contract. Revenues were stagnant at around 4,000,000 but we were finally able to enter the O&M market.
In 2018, understanding that the 8a program graduation was due in 2019 Israel Alvarez completed the SBA Emerging Leaders and also worked on the HUBZone certification. The SBA emerging leaders course provided MASE with a must needed financial and business knowledge. The SBA HUBZone certification provided a transition buffer from the 8a program. As part of the emerging leader's course, MASE designed a three-year growth plan.
From that moment on MASE has increased revenues at 30% year over year and is on pace to reach 13M by December 2023. More importantly, MASE is providing its customers with an integrated approach through synergies in its 3 business divisions.
Today MASE is positioned as the ideal federal facilities operation, maintenance, repairs, and alterations contractor, by leveraging the synergies created by their three divisions.
Federal Mechanical Construction customers will enjoy a contractor who can self-perform in all critical areas of the contract while communicating effectively with the government team in charge of maintaining the facility.
Federal Building Automation customers will enjoy a contractor who understands complex mechanical designs, equipment operation, and equipment maintenance requirements.
Federal Operation and Maintenance customers will enjoy a contractor who will effectively manage their BAS enabling required savings and also understanding the operation and maintenance requirements of complex HVAC systems.
Thanks to SBA, our customers, and the relentless effort of MASE team to satisfy our customers, they are confident that the growth trend will continue for several years based on the size of the markets where they operate.
Today MASE believes to be a clear reflection of the SBA program's mission. MASE is the first corporation headquartered and founded in Puerto Rico who reach the national award. The national SBA 8a graduate of the year award clearly demonstrates that the SBA mission of creating a healthy national business environment and reducing social inequalities can be accomplished.
