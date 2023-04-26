Global Ophthalmic Therapeutics Drugs Market to Grow at 3.1% CAGR till 2032, Fueled by Rising Eye Illnesses.

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic therapeutic drugs market size was USD 28.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market include the prevalence of eye illnesses such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and cataract, as well as increasing cases of eye disorders caused by poor lifestyle choices, including excessive screen time and pollution, and the aging population. Ophthalmic drugs are used to treat various eye disorders, such as color blindness, diabetic macular edema, Cytomegalovirus (CMV), and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and their adoption is increasing due to rising public awareness, technological advancements, and availability of efficient treatment options. The market is also driven by the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and cataracts. The availability of efficient treatment options such as gene therapy, anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) drugs, steroids, and immunosuppressants is also expected to fuel market growth. However, factors such as the expiration of patents for popular drugs and lack of health insurance in developing countries may constrain market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market offers ophthalmic drugs, which are medications that are specially designed and administered for the treatment of various eye-related disorders, including color blindness, diabetic macular edema, Cytomegalovirus (CMV), and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Moreover, the adoption of ophthalmic therapeutics drugs is increasing with rising public awareness about eye illnesses, technological improvements, and availability of efficient treatment choices.

The need for ophthalmic therapy pharmaceuticals is increasing due to rising prevalence of glaucoma, a condition marked by damage to the optic nerve and main cause of blindness. Almost 3 million Americans are thought to have glaucoma, and Glaucoma Research Foundation predicts that figure will increase to 4.2 million by 2030. Moreover, rising age-related macular degeneration and cataract cases are also driving revenue growth of the market.

Strategic development:

Novartis AG obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Beovu (brolucizumab) drug on October 13, 2021. The medication is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, which is a primary cause of blindness among older adults.

Allergan plc. launched its Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) topical cream on January 19, 2020, to treat facial erythema associated with rosacea.

On November 16, 2020, Pfizer Inc. purchased Mylan N.V. and created Viatris Inc., a new global pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and marketing a variety of innovative therapies and solutions.

Alcon Inc. unveiled its AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens on January 18, 2018. This lens is used during cataract surgery to improve visual outcomes for patients.

Roche Holding AG received FDA approval for its Lucentis (ranibizumab) drug on October 14, 2016, to treat diabetic macular edema, which is a common cause of blindness in adults with diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ophthalmic therapeutics drug market report includes an analysis of major companies operating in the industry. These companies play a crucial role in driving market revenue growth through technological advancements, new product launches, and strategic collaborations. Some of the leading players in the market include Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Roche Holding AG, Genentech, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision.

Novartis AG, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, is one of the top players in the global ophthalmic therapeutics drug market. The company's Beovu (brolucizumab) drug, which was approved by the FDA in 2021, is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration. Similarly, Allergan plc's Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) topical cream, which is used to treat facial erythema associated with rosacea, was launched in 2020. Pfizer Inc. acquired Mylan N.V. in 2020 to form Viatris Inc., a new global pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a wide range of innovative therapies and solutions.

The report also highlights the presence of other major players in the market, including Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Roche Holding AG, Genentech, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision. These companies are continuously striving to develop new ophthalmic therapeutics drugs and improve patient outcomes through their extensive research and development activities.

