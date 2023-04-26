Global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market to Reach USD 5.93 Bn by 2032, Registering 9% CAGR: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market size was $ 2.73 Billion in 2022 & is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary equipment and disposables market is anticipated to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 2.73 billion in 2022. Market growth is being fueled by the increasing need for foods sourced from animals, rising pet ownership, and the prevalence of animal diseases. These factors have resulted in a growing demand for veterinary equipment and disposables, which are essential for treating and diagnosing animal diseases, with a range of items available, such as surgical drapes, syringes, and catheters. In addition, the market is being driven by the increasing popularity of companion animals and rising concerns among pet owners about animal health. However, the market faces challenges such as rising raw material costs, lack of product quality standards, and availability of inexpensive items that could restrict market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6169

Segments Covered in the Report

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market is projected to reach a value of USD 5.93 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market was valued at USD 2.73 Billion in 2022. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, rising pet ownership, and the growing demand for animal-derived food products.

The market has been segmented based on product type, animal type, end-use, and region. The product type segment is further categorized into critical care consumables, wound management consumables, airway management consumables, gastroenterology consumables, needles, fluid administration and therapy consumables, accessories, anesthesia equipment, fluid management equipment, temperature management equipment, and rescue and resuscitation equipment. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals (dogs, cats, horses, and others) and livestock animals.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals/clinics and research institutes. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

One of the key drivers of this market is the increasing prevalence of animal diseases. Veterinary equipment and disposables are crucial for the diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases. The equipment and disposables are critical for human health as well, as there is a risk of animal-to-human transmission of diseases such as rabies, plague, listeriosis, and Q fever.

Additionally, the growing popularity of companion animals and rising concerns among pet owners regarding their animals' health are other factors contributing to the growth of this market. The use of veterinary equipment and disposables is also expected to increase due to the rising demand for food items made from animals, such as dairy and meat.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/veterinary-equipment-and-disposables-market

Strategic development:

Companion Medical, a company that designs and produces advanced insulin delivery systems for individuals with diabetes and their caregivers, was acquired by Medtronic on August 12, 2020. This acquisition will enable the company to broaden its product portfolio in the animal health market.

Heska Corporation announced on April 1, 2020, its plan to acquire Scil Animal Care Company, which provides diagnostic instruments and services for veterinarians. This acquisition will help Heska Corporation to expand its product offerings in the veterinary diagnostics market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market is fiercely competitive with a few large and medium-sized companies dominating the market. These major players are concentrating on developing, testing, and introducing innovative products to fulfill the increasing demand for high-quality veterinary care. The veterinary equipment and disposables market is highly influenced by factors such as rising prevalence of animal diseases, increasing pet ownership, and growing demand for animal-derived food products.

Some of the prominent players in the global veterinary equipment and disposables market include 3M Company, Abaxis, Inc., Braun Vet Care GmbH, Covidien plc, Heska Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Vetoquinol S.A., and Zoetis Inc. These companies are focusing on expanding their product offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6169

In addition to product development and expansion, market players are also emphasizing the development of sustainable and eco-friendly veterinary equipment and disposables to meet growing demand for environmentally-friendly products. Overall, the global veterinary equipment and disposables market is expected to grow rapidly due to rising pet ownership, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, and the need for efficient diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases.

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dermatology-devices-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrophysiology-catheter-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-devices-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mechanical-chest-compressor-market