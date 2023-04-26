Floor Paints Market size is projected to reach US$3.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: insightSLICE

Floor Paints Market - insightSLICE Floor Paints Market - insightSLICE

Floor Paints Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$3.47 Billion by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Floor Paints Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 provides a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that may alter the market dynamics of the industry.

The global floor paints market was estimated to be US$1.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$3.47 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Floor paint is a type of coating that is applied to a floor surface to enhance its appearance, durability, and performance. Floor paints can be used on various types of flooring surfaces, including concrete, wood, and metal, and they are available in a wide range of colors, finishes, and textures to suit different preferences and applications. Floor paints are designed to provide a protective layer that can withstand heavy foot traffic, abrasion, impact, chemicals, and other environmental factors.

Growth driving factors of Global Floor Paints Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for floor coatings in industrial and commercial applications: The increasing demand for floor coatings in industrial and commercial applications is driven by the need for durable and long-lasting flooring solutions that can withstand heavy foot traffic and other environmental factors. Industrial and commercial floor coatings provide a protective layer that enhances the durability and longevity of the flooring surface. For instance, the food and beverage industry requires flooring solutions that are easy to clean and sanitize to ensure that the floors remain free from bacteria and other contaminants. Floor coatings such as epoxy, urethane, and acrylic coatings are commonly used in the food and beverage industry to provide a seamless, non-porous, and hygienic flooring surface.

Growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable flooring solutions: The growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable flooring solutions is driven by the increasing awareness about the negative impact of traditional flooring materials on the environment and human health. Consumers are increasingly looking for flooring solutions that are made from renewable and sustainable materials, emit low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and have a low carbon footprint. For instance, the use of water-based floor coatings that have low VOC content is on the rise, as they are considered to be a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional solvent-based coatings.

Rise in construction activities worldwide: The rise in construction activities worldwide is one of the major factors driving the global floor paints market. The construction industry is one of the major end-users of floor coatings, as it requires durable, long-lasting, and aesthetically appealing flooring solutions. The growth in construction activities is driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. For instance, the construction of new commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, and shopping malls, is on the rise in emerging economies such as China and India, which is driving the demand for floor coatings in these regions.

The leading market segments of Global Floor Paints Market

Based on application, the industrial application segment is the largest in the global floor paints market. This is due to the high demand for durable and long-lasting flooring solutions in industrial settings such as factories, warehouses, and automotive facilities. The industrial sector requires floor coatings that can withstand heavy foot traffic, abrasion, impact, and exposure to chemicals and other environmental factors. Floor coatings in the industrial sector are also required to meet regulatory standards for safety, hygiene, and environmental protection.

The commercial application segment is the second-largest in the global floor paints market. Commercial applications include buildings such as shopping malls, hospitals, schools, and offices, where the flooring is subjected to moderate foot traffic and abrasion. Commercial floor coatings are required to provide durability, aesthetic appeal, and slip resistance. The residential application segment is the third-largest in the global floor paints market. Residential applications include flooring in homes, apartments, and condominiums. The demand for residential floor coatings is driven by factors such as aesthetic appeal, ease of maintenance, and durability.

The "others" application segment includes areas such as parking garages, airports, and sports facilities. The demand for floor coatings in these areas is driven by factors such as slip resistance, impact resistance, and durability.

Geographically, North America and Europe are significant markets, driven by high demand for durable, low-maintenance flooring solutions in the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable flooring solutions in residential and commercial applications. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growth in the construction industry driving demand. The Middle East and Africa and South America are also growing markets, with increasing demand for durable and low-maintenance flooring solutions in the industrial and commercial sectors driving growth.

The key players of the Global Floor Paints Market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Jotun A/S (Norway), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Masco Corporation (United States), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (United States), RPM International Inc. (United States), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Tikkurila Oyj (Finland), The Valspar Corporation (United States), and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

By Floor Structure

• Hardwood Floor

• Concrete Floor

• Tile Floor

• Other Floor

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

