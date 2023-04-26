College Aid Pro Announces New Series of College Funding Workshops for Parents

College May College Bootcamp

College Aid Pro will host a series of educational workshops for parents of high schoolers to help them tackle the college funding challenges they face.

There are things parents of juniors can do right now with their kids to put them in a position to get into a good college at an affordable cost.” — Matt Carpenter

SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From May 1 – 4, College Aid Pro will host a series of educational workshops to help parents of high schoolers understand the many nuances of college funding. These webinars tackle many topics that confuse parents and cause them to pay thousands of dollars more than they need to for college.“The entire college funding process is rigged to put parents at a disadvantage”, said Matt Carpenter, Co-Founder of College Aid Pro. “But there are things parents of juniors can do right now with their kids to put them in a position to get into a good college at an affordable cost. We are hosting a free college planning bootcamp to ensure that every family has access to an affordable, high-quality college education for their children.”The four-part webinar series covers the following:- How to maximize financial aid and scholarships- ACT/SAT/Test Optional and their impact on scholarships- Navigating the Common App and college essay- How to build your college list (and finding the right college at the right price)Presenting at the free webinar series are four experts: Peg Keough, Eric Rath, Dan Bisig, and Matt Carpenter. Together the presenters have more than 70 years of experience supporting families in planning and preparing for college.This webinar series has received accolades from college planning professionals across the country as they see firsthand the huge impact it has on families.Jonathan West, a college planning expert in Virginia, said, “For many families, the material that College Aid Pro covers in their webinar series will make a difference in what colleges their child applies to and, more importantly, what colleges or universities they can afford. By helping parents find ways to save money on tuition, they are helping families upgrade their child’s future education. And they are doing it through a webinar series that is cost-free to parents.”The next set of webinars will run May 1 – 4, 2023, from 12 – 1 pm ET each day.Registration is available at collegeaidpro.com/may-bootcamp ---Financial and college professionals created College Aid Pro to combine their backgrounds and expertise in order to rectify the student loan crisis - one family at a time. Their mission is to ensure every student can access an affordable college education.

