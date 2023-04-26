Non-Destructive Testing Market 2023 Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis by 2028 | SGS SA, ROSEN Group

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a technique used in various industries to evaluate the properties of materials, components, and structures without damaging or altering them. The NDT market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for quality control and safety measures across various industries. This ultimate guide will provide an overview of the NDT market and its various components.

According to our latest study, The global non-destructive testing market for the infrastructure industry market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,300 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% between 2022 and 2030. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for Non-Destructive Testing products in various end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies and the development of new products are further driving the growth of the market.

The Non-Destructive Testing market report provides detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, quality improvement, trade regulations, recent development, opportunity analysis, market strategic growth analysis, product introduction, market expansion, and technological innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Non-Destructive Testing market, including market share of key players, their competitive strategies, and recent developments. The major players operating in the market include Tech4Imaging LLC, SGS SA, ROSEN Group, Acuren Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Mistras Group Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Applus Services SA, Infrastructure Preservation Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, and FLIR Systems Inc.. These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Types of Non-Destructive Testing:

◘ Visual Inspection: This is the most basic form of NDT, involving visual inspection of a component or structure for any signs of damage or defects.

◘ Ultrasonic Testing: This technique involves the use of high-frequency sound waves to detect internal defects or flaws in a material or component.

◘ Radiographic Testing: Radiographic testing involves the use of X-rays or gamma rays to produce an image of the internal structure of a material or component.

◘ Magnetic Particle Testing: This technique involves the use of magnetic fields and magnetic particles to detect surface and near-surface defects in ferromagnetic materials.

◘ Eddy Current Testing: This technique uses electromagnetic induction to detect surface and near-surface defects in conductive materials.

Market Drivers:

◘ Increasing Demand for Quality Control: The need for quality control and assurance across various industries is driving the growth of the NDT market.

◘ Advancements in Technology: The development of new and advanced NDT techniques is opening up new opportunities for the market.

◘ Growing Industrialization: The growth of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing is increasing the demand for NDT services.

Market Challenges:

◘ Lack of Skilled Workforce: The shortage of skilled workers with the necessary expertise to perform NDT is a significant challenge for the market.

◘ High Costs: NDT equipment and services can be expensive, which can be a barrier to adoption for some industries.

◘ Safety Concerns: The use of radiation and other hazardous materials in some NDT techniques can be a safety concern, which can limit their use in some industries.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The following are the study objectives for this report:

◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

◘ Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

