Digital Impression Stand Alone Scanners Market to Reach US$ 546.75 Million by 2028, (CAGR of 13.60%)

Digital Impression Stand Alone Scanners Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 546.75 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.60% during 2023-2028.

According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Digital Impression Stand Alone Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the digital impression stand alone scanners market. The global digital impression stand alone scanners market size reached US$ 233.68 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 546.75 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.60% during 2023-2028.

Digital Impression Stand Alone Scanners Market Outlook:

Digital impression stand alone scanners are devices used in dentistry to obtain precise and accurate digital impressions of a patient's teeth and gums. They use advanced optical technology to scan the mouth and generate a 3D digital model that can be used to design and manufacture dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. They offer various benefits, such as eliminating the need for physical molds, reducing patient discomfort, and saving time. Additionally, digital impressions can be easily stored and shared electronically, enabling dentists to collaborate with other dental professionals and provide better patient care. Additionally, they offer improved accuracy, efficiency, and patient comfort, due to which they are gaining traction across the globe.

Digital Impression Stand Alone Scanners Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing number of dental disorders among the masses. Moreover, the growing health consciousness and awareness among individuals about the benefits offered by these scanners, including faster turnaround times and improved patient comfort, are strengthening the market across the globe. Along with this, several leading players are heavily investing in developing advanced hardware and software technologies that capture high-quality digital impressions with greater accuracy, speed, and efficiency, thus providing a boost to the market. Besides, the increasing environmental consciousness is augmenting the demand for digital impression standalone scanners as the use of digital impressions helps in reducing environmental footprint.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• 3M Company

• 3Shape A/S

• Align Technology Inc.

• Densys Ltd.

• Dentsply Sirona

• Planmeca Oy

Technology Insights:

• Confocal Microscopic Imaging

• Optical Wand Technology

Application Insights:

• Dental Clinic

• Hospital

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

