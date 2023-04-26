5G Equipment Market to Reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 36.2%)

5G Equipment Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "5G Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the 5G equipment market. The global 5G equipment market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during 2023-2028.

5G Equipment Market Outlook:

Fifth-generation (5G) equipment is a wireless cellular telecommunication system designed to enable virtual connectivity with machines, devices, and objects and increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. It offers high-multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, better accessibility, and a consistent user experience. It often uses multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas to ensure high throughput and enable the sharing of important data concurrently. Additionally, 5G equipment offers massive machine communication, high-reliability applications, and low latency to generate and analyze 5G new radio (NR) waveforms and optimize broadband. Due to these features, 5G equipment is widely preferred by various retail and non-retail sectors as an effective substitute for 3G/4G networks and equipment.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-equipment-market/requestsample

5G Equipment Market Trends:

The growing need for efficient information and communication technology (ICT) and network management capabilities majorly drive the global market. This has been further driven by the proliferation of internet-enabled consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, and desktops and the rapid emergence of wireless communication services. Along with this, numerous SMEs are using 5G equipment to develop and implement their marketing strategies to gain an edge over competitors, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition, the rapid digitalization of cities and the several initiatives undertaken by governments to improve property monitoring and logistics management is significantly supporting the market. Furthermore, the integration of device-to-device and M2M communication solutions and the internet of things (IoT) technologies enable the convenient sharing of data, creating a positive market outlook.

Explore Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-equipment-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Airspan Networks

• Cisco Systems Inc

• CommScope

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

• Nokia Corporation

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

Technology Insights:

• Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

• Software Defined Networking (SDN)

• Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

Equipment Insights:

• Macrocell

• Small Cell

• Others

Architecture Insights:

• 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

• 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

Frequency Insights:

• Sub 6 GHz

• Above 6 GHz

Application Insights:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse the Latest Research Report:

• Golf Rangefinder Market Report 2023

• Mobile Pet Care Market Report 2023

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrolyzed-collagen-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-ac-transmission-system-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/fuse-holder-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

