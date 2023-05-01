Discover 'F*** My Brain!' by Amir Shaheen, Co-Creator of Netflix Original 'Home for Christmas
Acclaimed Norwegian Author Amir Shaheen Set to Release English Edition of Hilarious short stories novel "F*** My Brain!" on May 15thTORONTO, TORONTO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Comedian and author Amir Shaheen has written a book called "F*** My Brain!" It is a collection of hysterically funny short stories where he plays with the science fiction genre. It is some of the best and most playful writing I have read from a Norwegian author, especially one with an immigrant background. This book carries on the spirit of Douglas Adams.” - Dagbladet.no (The Daily Paper) - Sandeep Singh
Oslo, Norway - Award-winning writer, comedian, and creative producer Amir Shaheen, best known as the co-creator of the Netflix Original series "Home for Christmas," is excited to announce the international English release of his humorous book, "F*** My Brain!"
The book, initially published in Norwegian, has garnered glowing reviews for its engaging stories and exploration of themes such as belonging, society, and alienation.
"F*** My Brain!" is a collection of hysterically funny short stories inspired by authors like Simon Rich, Douglas Adams, Neil Gaiman, Adam Levin, Aziz Ansari, and Mindy Kaling.
The book, targeted at a young audience, delves into the challenges of growing up between two cultures while capturing the experiences of being a minority in a different country. With its lighthearted and engaging tone, "F*** My Brain!" offers an insightful and entertaining journey for readers navigating the complexities of identity, relationships, and cultural differences.
Shaheen's background as a writer, comedian, and creative producer has provided a solid foundation for his work. The Netflix series "Home for Christmas," developed alongside Kristian Andersen, earned a nomination for Gullruten 2021 (Norwegian Emmy Awards). Shaheen is currently working on his second book, "Tree of Sorrow," set for release in 2023 with publisher Tekstforslag, as well as a children's book set to release this September and a TV project in development with NRK Super.
"F*** My Brain!" will be available for purchase in the USA, UK, Canada, and other international markets starting May 15th. It will be available across all platforms for libraries, bookstores, and online retailers.
About Amir Shaheen:
Amir Shaheen is a 36-year-old writer, comedian, and creative producer from Norway. He is one of the creators behind the TV series "Home for Christmas," a Netflix Originals, and the author of the humorous book "F*** My Brain!" Shaheen's writing often explores themes of belonging, society, and alienation, as well as the experience of growing up between two cultures.
