Close Up Radio Spotlights Conscious Leadership Coach Laura Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From civil and political unrest, a global pandemic, a shift to remote and hybrid work, the world as we know feels chaotic and overwhelming. As we continue to grapple with heightened uncertainty, now more than ever we need great leaders who exhibit wisdom, kindness, thoughtfulness, and demonstrate compassion. Besides leading teams effectively, great leaders in the workplace can care about their employees’ well-being and happiness. In fact, studies have shown that leaders who motivate their teams through this lens boost employee morale and create a positive culture and thriving workplace that is a win-win for all.

Laura Thompson is a top-notch Executive Transformational Coach, board director, humanitarian, and author of Amazon #1 Bestseller Think Big! and Mindful Communications.

“I am committed to my clients holistic, personal, and professional transformation by co-strategizing sustainable solutions and furthering their dreams and life’s goals. My guiding principles are deep listening and compassion that raises the consciousness of leaders and their teams who pay it forward and transform their own organizations.”

Laura teaches five unique core skills that she says are not only universal, but essential for all leaders. These skills are: Self-awareness, perceptual intelligence, emotional intelligence, social intelligence, and mindful communication. She emphasizes how knowing your guiding principles and living by your values encourages you to embrace personal and professional transformation.

Coming from a background in finance, Laura left the field to pursue a calling as an executive coach and writer. She has written both nonfiction and fiction and is an award-winning novelist, poet, and screenwriter. Currently, she is working on a transformative leadership book and also, a novel about a woman’s quest across the multiverse.

Laura’s warmth, wisdom, down-to-earth practical approach, makes her deeply relatable. She “acts as a catalyst for transformational change.” She emphasizes that all individuals have innate abilities and she merely encourages them to identify their vision, mission, and goals while supporting their growth and expansion to reach their highest potential. With her coaching, her clients soar which she describes it as “beautiful to watch.”

Lastly, “Our world is consistently shifting, transforming, and awakening. It’s absolutely time to embrace our whole selves, respect human dignity, lead with compassion, and improve unity and global diversity and I am here to make that happen.” ~ Think Big!

Close Up Radio will feature Laura Thompson in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday April 28th at 1;00 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.laurathompson.world

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno