Sterility Testing Market to Reach US$ 1,732.8 Million by 2028, (CAGR of 10.30%)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Sterility Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sterility testing market. The global sterility testing market size reached US$ 936 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,732.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30% during 2023-2028.

Sterility Testing Market Outlook:

Sterility Testing tests the presence or absence of extraneous viable contaminating microorganisms in biological parenteral designed for human use. It is conducted by direct inoculation or membrane filtration methods and can be performed in an isolator or cleanroom environment. This test is applied to products across various sectors, including food and beverage manufacturers. Still, the main sectors are the pharmaceutical and medical, where the sterility testing of the products remains a crucial and routine task for microbiologists.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/sterility-testing-market/requestsample

Sterility Testing Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand for sterility testing in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries to ensure the safety and efficacy of drug products. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent growth in drug development and production are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory guidelines and requirements for sterility testing in drug manufacturing and clinical trials are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rapid technological advancements in sterility testing techniques and technologies, such as rapid microbial detection and alternative testing methods, are expected to stimulate the market. Moreover, the escalating usage of aseptic processing in manufacturing pharmaceutical and biotech products is propelling the market.

Besides, the rapid adoption of sterility testing in the medical device industry to ensure the safety of devices and their components is strengthening the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for contract manufacturing services in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, which often require sterility testing, is offering lucrative opportunities for the market. Other factors driving the market include rapid uptake of in-house sterility testing services by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, growing demand for biologics and other complex drug products, shifting focus on patient safety and quality control in the healthcare industry, the emergence of new applications for sterility testing, such as in the food and beverage industry, where it is used to ensure product safety and quality, and the easy availability of automated and rapid sterility testing systems.

Explore Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sterility-testing-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• BioMérieux SA

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• SGS S.A.

• Sotera Health Company

• Steris Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• WuXi AppTec

Product and Service Insights:

• Instruments

• Kits and Reagents

• Services

Test Type Insights:

• Membrane Filtration

• Direct Inoculation

• Others

Application Insights:

• Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

• Medical Device Manufacturing

• Others

End User Insights:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

