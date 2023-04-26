Submit Release
Finance Magnates Africa Summit Brings Together Experts to Explore Online Trading, Fintech, Payments,and Crypto in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finance Africa Magnates Summit (FAMS) (supported by the South African National Convention Bureau) is set to take place from May 8-10, 2023, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This 2.5-day event will bring together industry leaders and experts to explore the latest trends and opportunities in Africa's financial sector.

"This summit is important for Africa's financial industry as it provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders, entrepreneurs and experts to come together to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in fintech, payments, crypto and online trading. We believe that FAMS will contribute to the growth and development of Africa's financial sector by promoting innovative ideas, strategic partnerships and collaborations. With top speakers and professionals from across the globe, FAMS promises to be an exciting event for anyone interested in the future of Africa's financial industry,” says Jennie Lobanova, VP Events, Finance Magnets (FM Events).

On the first day of the summit, attendees will have the opportunity to network and connect with top industry professionals during the Networking Blitz Opening Party.

On the second day, May 9th, FMAS doors will open at 9:30 am with the day featuring a line-up of industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs, who will discuss the latest opportunities and challenges in Africa's financial services sector.

The event's agenda features keynote speakers, fireside chats, workshops and panels, discussing topics such as fintech and regulation in Africa, opportunities in financial services, global economy, African view, trading technology, and crypto in Africa.

Attendees will also have the chance to hear from a variety of financial and trading experts, including Awelani Rahulani, Head of Department: Fintech, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Meagan Rabe, Senior Director of Fintech Management - SubSaharan Africa, VISA, Adam Button, Chief Currency Analyst, ForexLive, Brad Gillis, Head: Payments Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group, and many others.

The FMAS doors will close on May 10th at 4:30 pm, followed by a Sunset Session Closing Drinks.

For more information about FMAS and to register, please visit the Finance Magnates Africa Summit website. https://events.financemagnates.com/fmas2023/

